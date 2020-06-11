Most Popular
-
Tucson pilot killed in plane crash
-
Joe Biden says 'You ain't black' if you vote for Trump
-
Freeport-McMoRan spokeswoman: Some employees could see their furloughs extended
-
Two Graham County COVID-19 infections originated in Safford prison, dialysis center
-
No one hurt in roll-over crash
-
Two fires to shut down Highway 191
-
Three teens rescued at Frye Mesa
-
Greenlee COVID-19 cases remain at 10; Graham County cases up to 42
-
COVID-19 testing next Saturday in Safford; Graham County up to 40 cases
-
From social distancing to disinformation, COVID-19 shows how history repeats