Sheila Palazzolo, chair of board of directors for the Melvin Jones Memorial in Fort Thomas, speaks at the Jan. 21 rededication ceremony celebrating the birth of Lions Clubs International founder Melvin Jones.

Some 50 members of one of the world’s largest service organizations gathered outdoors in Fort Thomas on a clear but cold winter morning, Jan. 21, to celebrate the life and vision of its founder.

Melvin Jones was born in Fort Thomas on Jan. 13, 1879. He lived there about seven or eight years before his family moved east. He ultimately settled in Chicago and started his own insurance business.

