Sheila Palazzolo, chair of board of directors for the Melvin Jones Memorial in Fort Thomas, speaks at the Jan. 21 rededication ceremony celebrating the birth of Lions Clubs International founder Melvin Jones.
FROM LEFT: Chris Gibbs, the Lions Clubs' district governor for Southern Arizona, with visiting Lions Patricia Morena Diaz and Francisco Javier Sanchez Vasquez, both of Mexico, and Northern Arizona District Gov. Kenneth Leja.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Some 50 Lions representing the United States, Canada and Mexico were in attendance for Jan. 21 rededication ceremony at the Melvin Jones Memorial in Fort Thomas.
Some 50 members of one of the world’s largest service organizations gathered outdoors in Fort Thomas on a clear but cold winter morning, Jan. 21, to celebrate the life and vision of its founder.
Melvin Jones was born in Fort Thomas on Jan. 13, 1879. He lived there about seven or eight years before his family moved east. He ultimately settled in Chicago and started his own insurance business.
Noted for his motto, "You can't get very far until you start doing something for somebody else," Jones convinced other businessmen and community leaders to buy into applying their talents to helping their community. One thing led to another, and the Lions were born.
That was in 1917. Today the organization boasts approximately 46,000 clubs and more than 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries. Services projects in which these clubs engage vary widely. The Safford Lions Club, with nearly 100 members, is involved in dozens of community projects, ranging from fresh produce distribution, to free vision screening, to honoring veterans during its annual Field of Honor.
Jones died June 1, 1961, but not before having input into the selection of a memorial site in Fort Thomas. The memorial was officially dedicated in 1965.
Last week’s gathering at the Melvin Jones Memorial not only marked Jones’ achievements but also served as an opportunity for those present to reflect and rededicate themselves to his vision.
The ceremony is a tradition for Lion Club members dating back more than five decades. Those in attendance included several members of the Safford Lions Club; Southern Arizona District Gov. Chris Gibbs and his Northern Arizona counterpart, Kenneth Leja; as well as visiting Lions from Canada and Mexico.
“We consider this a celebration of Lionism,” said Sheila Palazzolo, president of the Tanque Verde Valley Lions Club and chair of the Melvin Jones Memorial board of directors. “Clubs all over the world started because of this one man and his idea.”