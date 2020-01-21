FORT THOMAS — “Every day is a great day when you’re a Lion.
“With those words, Brian Sheehan, second vice president of Lions Clubs International, welcomed all to a rededication of Lionism at the Melvin Jones International Memorial in Fort Thomas on Saturday.
“(Melvin Jones) depicts what Lions are at the core — for us to be pillars in our communities,” Sheehan said, adding that the six pillars Lions strive to exhibit are:
• Trustworthiness
• Respect
• Responsibility
• Fairness
• Caring
• Citizenship
“We start with the foundation and stability, which he (Jones) started,” Sheehan said.
Lions from the United States and Canada were on hand for the 51st rededication ceremony at the Melvin Jones International Memorial on Saturday.
Jones was born in Fort Thomas on Jan. 13, 1879. He moved to Chicago at the age of 8, later becoming an insurance executive.
He formed the Lions Club in 1917 with chapters in 22 United States cities. Since then, the club has grown to more than 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs located in 200 countries.
Chris Gibbs, 21-B district governor and former president of the Safford Lions Club, said Jones learned about service to others from living in Fort Thomas.
“Melvin lived in a place and at a time that if you didn’t help your neighbors, you didn’t survive,” he said. “He was that era’s millennial. So, for those of us who are a little older, remember, millennials did it then and they can do it now.”
In addition to the rededication, Sheehan administered the oath to four new members of the Safford Lions Club: Julie Carlisle, Alex Cerna, Josh Brantner and James Rawlson.
The colors were presented by Boy Scout troops 5133, 5023, 232 and Cub Scout Troop 253.
The Safford Lions Club spearheaded the erection of the memorial in 1965 and, in 1999 the board of Lions Clubs International recognized the memorial as an international shrine.
