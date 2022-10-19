lions 10k start.JPG

Runners hit the trail at Eastern Arizona College's Discovery Park Campus for the start of the 10K portion of the Safford Lions Club's 5K & 10K Fun Run on Oct. 15.

Duncan Walker lost a bit of weight en route to being first 10K finisher in the Safford Lions Club’s third annual 5K & 10K Fun Run on Oct. 15 at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus.

He said he threw up twice while completing the first of the two laps required to run the full 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles). The 20-year-old Safford resident said he had a 2 a.m. meal consisting of four slices of pizza that didn’t agree with him.

Dustin Walker, of Safford, holds up his first-place medal after being the first 10K runner to finish in the Safford Lions Club's 5K & 10K Fun Run on Oct. 15 at Eastern Arizona College's Discovery Park Campus.
Safford Lions member Mike Garcia addresses runners before the start of the 10K portion of Oct. 15's 5K and 10K fundraising event.
Safford resident Johnny Rodriguez, 46, sports the big straw hat that he believes carried him to a wind-aided third-place finish in his age group in the Lions 10K.
Safford residents John Schroeder, 25, and his mom, Nancy Garzon, 60, hold up their medals after they both finished first in their age divisions in the 5K portion of the Safford Lions Club's 5K and 10K fundraiser on Oct. 15.

