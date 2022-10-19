Dustin Walker, of Safford, holds up his first-place medal after being the first 10K runner to finish in the Safford Lions Club's 5K & 10K Fun Run on Oct. 15 at Eastern Arizona College's Discovery Park Campus.
Safford residents John Schroeder, 25, and his mom, Nancy Garzon, 60, hold up their medals after they both finished first in their age divisions in the 5K portion of the Safford Lions Club's 5K and 10K fundraiser on Oct. 15.
Duncan Walker lost a bit of weight en route to being first 10K finisher in the Safford Lions Club’s third annual 5K & 10K Fun Run on Oct. 15 at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus.
He said he threw up twice while completing the first of the two laps required to run the full 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles). The 20-year-old Safford resident said he had a 2 a.m. meal consisting of four slices of pizza that didn’t agree with him.
The two gastral eruptions apparently didn’t slow him much, as Walker stayed in front of the pack for most of 10K.
“Throwing up is the best thing you can do,” he said. “It gives you a weird energy boost.”
Regardless of whether that is true, Walker was hurling for a good cause. Funds raised by the Lions run will go to support mental health awareness, particularly student counseling services at Eastern Arizona College.
Safford Lions member and run organizer Mike Garcia said he was previously involved with a similar event that was put together by South Eastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services. After SEABHS dropped the fundraiser in 2017, Garcia said he approached the Lions to revive it.
Garcia, a military veteran, said he’s known a lot of people who have struggled with mental illness.
“Everybody’s broken in some form or fashion,” he said. “If we choose to hide it, how can we fix it?”
Graham County Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul David, who attended Oct. 15’s event as a member of the Lions, estimated the net proceeds from sponsorships and entry fees would amount to $4,000 for mental health services at EAC. The funding represents “seed money” that can be used to initiate counseling for a student in crisis who may lack insurance or other resources until alternate arrangements can be made.
David said limited availability of mental-health care is a problem in Graham County.
“It’s a raw nerve that needs to be addressed,” he said.
Walker said supporting mental health awareness was a reason why he signed up for the Lions run.
“A lot of times the sickest people don’t look for help, even though they need it the most,” he said.
Johnny Rodriguez said he also was attracted to the cause. The 45-year-old wildland firefighter from Safford, said he had never run in a 5K or 10K event before, although he regularly runs on his own. He ran in the 10K wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat adorned with a white strip of cloth on which he’d written the nickname “Slowpoke.”
He said he figured the label would bring a smile to runners on the trail as they passed him.
Not everyone managed that, however, as Rodriguez finished third in his age bracket. He speculated his big hat might have given him a little extra lift over the hills.
He said he felt great after the race, and that it won’t be his last.