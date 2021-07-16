Solomon, Clifton, Duncan, Fort Thomas and Bonita might soon have a Little Free Library thanks to the Safford-City Graham County Library and extra money from a grant from the National Science Foundation.
Five years ago the library was given a Rural Activation and Innovation Network, or RAIN, grant from the National Science Foundation to fund informal afterschool programs and projects at the library and at schools around Graham and Greenlee counties to encourage kids to get interested in and participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
That grant is now sunsetting with a couple thousand dollars left over. Not wanting to let that money go to waste, Victoria Silva, the library’s director, wants to put it to use by buying bookcases, filling them with books for all age groups, and leaving them in public spaces where community members can access them 24/7.
“We want to encourage literacy and reading,” Silva said about the project, adding that these public bookcases, called little free libraries, are especially important in places in Graham and Greenlee counties with limited access to books.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit based out of Wisconsin that started building free, little, bookcases in public spaces in 2009 to encourage literacy. The idea is that, unlike a traditional library with fines for returning books late, Little Free Libraries allow people to take books whenever they want and keep them for however long they want, with the hope that they might either return the book once they’re finished with it, or replace the book in the library by donating a book of their own.
Each Little Free Library costs $400 to $500, with the library providing the initial books in each library and First Things First providing pre-kindergarten books.
Silva is also hoping to stock the Little Free Libraries with STEM kits that include things like rock identification tools for kids and other STEM education materials, if the library is able to obtain the kits from the Arizona Science Center, Silva said.
In order to get the Little Free Libraries installed in public gathering spaces, or places where they might be visible to people, Silva has been traveling around Graham and Greenlee counties, asking school boards, libraries and even private businesses to host Little Free Libraries.
Silva is hoping to have Little Free Libraries installed in Solomon, Bonita, Fort Thomas, Clifton and Duncan.
On Tuesday Silva and Paulette LeBlanc, the president of Friends of the Safford City-Graham County Library, spoke in front of the Solomon Elementary School District’s school board to ask the board to help them figure out where to put a Little Free Library in Solomon. The school’s front yard was discussed as a possible location, but Silva and LeBlanc ultimately chose a location on High Mesa off Barney Lane where a group of young families with young children live, LeBlanc said.
In Fort Thomas, Silva said the owner’s of Meg’s Place had also agreed to host a Little Free Library, as did the Clifton Public Library and the Duncan Public Library.
Silva is working on planning where a Little Free Library in Bonita could be located.
In April of last year the library put up a Little Free Library of their own in La Tierra Park in Safford and dedicated to Sally Holguin, a librarian who passed away. Silva said it’s been successful in terms of engagement and use. It also hasn’t been vandalized or damaged severely by weather.
Once they’re installed, maintenance of the Little Free Libraries is the responsibility of the property owners where they’re located. For example, sometimes the City of Safford will be called out to repaint the Little Free Library because of weather damage, but other than that, Silva said people respect the Little Free Library.
“People really don’t bother it. They respect that it’s there and like that it’s a little library just for them,” Silva said.