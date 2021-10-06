Top row from left: Paulette LeBlanc, Kevin England, Shari Elkins, Nette Griffin, Christabelle Cuevas, Victoria Silva, Kyron Forsgren. Bottom row, from left: Cameron, 12, Carson, 9, Cody, 7 and Kylee Forsgren, 7, at the opening of the Little Free Library in the High Mesa community outside of Solomon on October 6.
Photos by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Kylee Forsgren, 7, takes a book out of the newly installed Little Free Library outside of Solomon.
The newly installed Little Free Library in the High Mesa community outside of Solomon on October 6.
Kylee, 7, left and Carson Forsgren, 9, right, pick up some books from the newly installed Little Free Library in the High Mesa community outside of Solomon on October 6.
Thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation, the Graham and Greenlee counties Rural Activation and Innovation Network was able to set up a Little Free Library in the High Mesa community outside of Solomon on Wednesday. Near a bus stop that brings students to Solomon Elementary School, the library will allow students and adults in the neighborhood to take books in the library home to read, absolutely free.