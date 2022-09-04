talana smith hooper.JPG

Artist Talana Smith Hooper with her favorite portrait, entitled "Piggyback to Zion."

Local artist and author Talana Smith Hooper is creating a place in her family’s history for her 28 grandchildren, but that endeavor doesn’t look like one might expect.

Rather than simply diagramming branches on the family tree, Hooper has created a series of portraits, each incorporating a different grandchild into the historical narrative of their ancestors. Hooper’s grandchildren are portrayed on the wagon trail, near lakes and rivers, reading and praying, and in various other situations that would have been encountered by early pioneers.

talent show display.JPG

An unidentified woman and girl examine Talana Smith Hooper's paintings at the David M. Player Center for the Arts, in Safford, on July 22.
Prairie Prayer

"Prairie Prayer," a portrait by Talana Smith Hooper, was the People's Choice winner at the Gila Valley Pioneers Day talent show on July 22.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments