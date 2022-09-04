Local artist and author Talana Smith Hooper is creating a place in her family’s history for her 28 grandchildren, but that endeavor doesn’t look like one might expect.
Rather than simply diagramming branches on the family tree, Hooper has created a series of portraits, each incorporating a different grandchild into the historical narrative of their ancestors. Hooper’s grandchildren are portrayed on the wagon trail, near lakes and rivers, reading and praying, and in various other situations that would have been encountered by early pioneers.
Hooper, who has been taking painting classes at Eastern Arizona College since 1998, began the project in 2013. She started with a granddaughter pictured at Chimney Rock circa 1848.
She said, only somewhat in jest, she left space in the sky to add an alien spaceship to the scene just in case her skills in portraiture weren’t quite up to snuff. It turned out, however, reimagining the picture as an alien invasion wasn’t necessary. But success did necessitate making a bigger commitment.
“My children said, ‘Now you’re going to have to do all of them (grandchildren),'” Hooper recalled.
Hooper has completed 25 portraits so far. She said she only works on them during her classes at EAC.
When she’s finished, she said she plans to have the entire series reproduced and bound in a keepsake book for family. Each illustration will be accompanied by an essay that tells the story conveyed in the painting.
Hooper has previous experience with book publishing. In 2018, she co-authored a biography entitled, “Lot Smith: Mormon Pioneer and American Frontiersman.” She also compiled and edited the book “A Century in Central, 1883–1983.”
On July 22, Hooper put her 25 completed portraits on display at the David M. Player Center for the Arts, in Safford, during the Gila Valley Pioneer Days talent show. Spectators were invited to vote for their favorite.
The people's choice is called "Prairie Prayer." It portrays one Hooper’s granddaughters on her knees and with head bowed near a wagon wheel.
Hooper said her own favorite is a portrait of her grandson Isaac being carried by piggyback on the wagon trail. She calls that one “Piggyback to Zion.”
Hooper said she’s not sure what she’ll paint after she finishes with her grandchildren. She suspects she’ll move on to her own six children.
But she won’t resort to illustrating alien invasions.
“All of my paintings have to mean something to me,” she explained.