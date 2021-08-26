The Safford Downtown Association is working with local muralist Brandt Woods to bring more color to downtown Safford starting in October.
Woods will be creating a look-and-find experience for residents with the help of business owners for his 30 Murals in 60 Days project. Over the course of the next month, Woods will ask business owners for permission to paint murals on their business and get their input on the murals themselves. Then, he’ll get to work.
Once done, folks walking along downtown streets will be encouraged to find the splashes of color throughout the area. Some will be easier to spot than others, Woods said. Some of the murals will be small, some will be large, but each will be unique to that particular business.
He’ll also be using different artistic styles for each.
On Friday the SDA was awarded a $3,500 grant from United Way of Graham and Greenlee County to fund the project. The Graham County Chamber of Commerce also contributed to the artistic effort, donating $1,000.
“We’re hoping to give people a reason to walk up and down Main Street and hopefully help tourism and foot traffic in general. That’s really what this is all about, giving people a landmark to go downtown and see,” Woods said.
SDA President Danny Smith said the association is trying to raise an $12,000 to pay for the entire mural project.
Locals are warming up to the idea of paying for and appreciating art, especially after seeing Woods first cactus mural on Main Street in April, he said.
“The association became just a little bit more aware of how art plays a role in economic development in downtown. From the Downtown Association perspective, we want people to come downtown, for it to be a great environment that people will want to see, bringing people from out of town,” Smith said.