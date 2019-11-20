SAFFORD - This month, local author Suzanne Smith celebrated the one-year anniversary of her book “Health Scout,” a guide to nutrition, hygiene and spotting medical emergencies that she said is being used in nations around the world.
“My heart was to get this health teaching to the very poorest countries,” Smith, a registered nurse, said in an email to the Courier. “Many schools, orphanages, Lions and Rotary clubs wanted the course.
“My passion to help improve the health and future of children inspired me to a new approach. I send the entire manuscript, and full legal rights to edit, translate and adapt it for the local communities for 50 years. Today over 225 organizations are using it, in over 45 countries. This course easily adapts to other cultures and languages.”
In a February 2019 interview, Smith said the book offered “a sound foundation in health science, personal hygiene, nutrition, avoidance of food poisoning and how the body works.”
The book is available on Amazon as well, though Smith said she could send a free manuscript to non-profit groups. “It is my joy to share what I have learned, after seven years of studies and 45 years of health care service, especially with those less fortunate.”