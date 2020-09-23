At least two Safford businesses have appealed to the Arizona Department of Health Services to get around Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order closing bars, gyms and theaters and one has won so far.
The Plank won and reopened last week and Sarah’s Bull Pen continues to hold out hope.
Back in June, Ducey issued an executive order closing down bars, gyms and theaters until benchmarks set by the Arizona Department of Health Services were met. The order was intended to suppress the spread of COVID-19.
Graham County has yet to reach all of the benchmarks, but the Small Business Development Center is helping local businesses file appeals. SBDC Business Analyst Charmaine Chidester said that over the past seven months the SBDC has assisted local business owners navigate the Payroll Protection Program as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Advance program. The latest hurdle for some local businesses is the governor’s June order.
Graham County’s bars and gyms have been unable to open because the percentage of Graham County’s positive COVID-19 cases remains too high. However, a business owner can request a hearing to appeal. If the owner is granted a live hearing, the owner has to present a COVID-19 safety plan, capacity limitations, and answer questions from the ADHS COVID Response Team. After this, if the business is allowed to reopen, they must do so under specific restrictions.
“We have been helping businesses try to understand these regulations and processes. This requires a great deal of communication with our partners throughout the state as we help our clients reopen and operate legally and safely,” said Chidester. “It hasn’t been easy and requires a great deal of patience, but you have to remember we are dealing with policies and procedures that did not even exist a few months ago.”
The Plank’s owners feel indebted to the SBDC.
“We can’t thank Charmaine and Kevin (SBDC Director Kevin Peck) enough. Their assistance was invaluable and their professionalism a class act. They helped us be diplomatic and stay focused during a stressful time,” said Frances Martinez, one of the owners of The Plank.
“We have a tight-knit business community. Even when a few businesses are still suffering, we all feel it. We will shout for joy when all our restaurants and bars can sit at capacity and the dance recitals are full of proud spectators. Until then, we will be here to support our clients in any way we can,” said Chidester.
Sarah Henderson, owner of Sarah’s Bull Pen, is in the midst of the appeal process. If allowed to reopen, Henderson said she won’t be able to have live music, dancing, karaoke or pool. She also won’t be able to serve at the bar top unless there is six feet distancing involved.
“All we’re trying to do is make a living and a future for our little ones,” Henderson said.
Henderson estimated that she is on day five of the two-week process. The application process is incredibly confusing, she said.
“Right now, politics are so intense, they’re making it extremely difficult for any of us to get reopened,” Henderson said.