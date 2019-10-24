SAFFORD—You may recognize these women as the crew from Kim’s VIPet Salon. Kim Riggs, Tara Schindler and Chelsea Stephens have decided to hang up their clippers after grooming your dogs for many years.
Blings & Things is the new business adventure that Rigs and Schindler have recently opened. Together their creativity and design style are about giving used items a fresh new look. Your shopping experience will greet you with refurbished furniture, baby items, jewelry, knickknacks, collectibles and much more.
Aloha Baby is a specialty service for expecting mothers, owned and operated by Stephens. This one-of-a-kind local business features Sneek Peek clinical early DNA gender testing as well as 3D, 4D and HD live and gender determinations. Shop the variety of baby items for your gender reveal party, plus take a look at some of the keepsake items like heartbeat necklaces, stuffed animals and customized onesies. The Gender Reveal room, where family and friends can gather for the exciting gender news, offers a 72” flat screen TV.
The inspiration for this idea is simple: These ladies wanted to give everyone a unique place to shop that is fun and affordable. Their love of finding items that need a little TLC adds to their inspiration. They put their craftiness into each item, and the best part is watching the smile on someone’s face when that person gets excited and says, “I’ve got to buy this and take it home.”
The public is invited to the grand opening celebration on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and enjoy free popcorn and hotdogs while you shop.
Blings & Things and Aloha Baby are located at 3352 S. U.S. Highway 191 in Safford, next to Kelly’s Pool Sales.