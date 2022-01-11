One of Arizona’s few Commercial Driver's License training facilities resides at Eastern Arizona College’s Thatcher campus. The program, a year young, was awarded $75,000 in late December from United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties to purchase a Freightliner Cascadia for students in training.
The vehicle came with a sleeper cab that can be refitted for extra seating space. Overall, the truck cost $70,000, leaving a remaining $5,000 for additional use, which CDL Instructor Kip Nielson says will go towards wrapping the truck, a highlight that will make it “look really nice.”
Nielson added that the college will help pay for any expenses toward the wrap not covered by the remaining funds.
The Freightliner Cascadia will prepare students to drive a multitude of automatic transmission or standard trucks.
The program’s newest full-size truck comprises a host of features for students, including a larger backseat for students to observe the driver. The vehicle can seat four students total, the program’s instructor noted.
The new purchase is just one way in which the local institution is actively responding to the national truck driver shortage. The CDL program was born in response to a slew of requests from local businesses and industries in need of licensed CDL drivers.
Before the program’s establishment last year, there were no local accommodations to fit training and testing needs.
“We have several trucking companies that are based out of here and then we have a lot of local farming, as well as mining,” said Nielson. “There’s a huge need for truck drivers — they’re struggling all the time. And so that was the reason we started the program — was to fulfill the need in the local community.”
Local businesses played a pivotal role in the program’s establishment. The program received donations that included a day cab truck, a trailer and a truck from the community. Tri County Materials facilitated the program’s training and testing course and is donating their land and facility for students’ hands-on training.
The instructor noted that acquiring a CDL is harder than ever. He recalled receiving his first CDL during a time when someone as young as 18 could test for a CDL and be authorized to drive a variety of vehicles, from a Greyhound bus to a semi-truck.
Today, legal liabilities are “harsher” and are accompanied by stricter regulations that make getting a license a difficult process.
Newer guidelines also regulate driver safety in additional ways, limiting hours of service and driving to 10 hours. Nielson remembers when drivers would drive tired.
The stricter regulations make it more challenging for prospective trainees to find a truck to practice in, much less an instructor, due to costs in time and finances.
Truck fuel has also skyrocketed for drivers. A truck can hold between 200 and 400 gallons of fuel, costing as much as $1,600 once the tank caps off. According to Nielson, however, gas expense stresses are largely overshadowed by the industry’s lack of drivers.
“A training program now is essential where it didn’t used to be,” Nielson remarked.
“The lack of ability for someone to go and train them [students] to drive a truck is just so expensive and time consuming. And there’s not a lot of schools, and schools are really expensive,” Nielson said of the industry’s challenges.
EAC’s CDL program offers one of the most affordable programs for truck drivers at less than $2,000. The program remains small while it focuses on quality education, its cohort growing as the program expands. What began as a six-member class has doubled in size to date.
The training and testing facility is well ahead of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s upcoming regulation, meeting all necessary requirements. Beginning Feb. 7, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will require all entry-level commercial motor vehicle operators applying for a CDL to satisfactorily complete minimum training requirements.
Already, several local businesses and municipalities require drivers to be CDL certified either before or as a condition of employment.
“We’re the only one [CDL program] in eastern Arizona and Western New Mexico,” said Nielson. “And we can train and test students from anywhere in the country. We don’t have to test and train people here — they can give someone a test who’s got a Minnesota driver’s license.”
Classes for Spring 2022 are forming now. Students interested in the CDL program at EAC are encouraged to reach out to Nielson by phone at (928) 428-8430 or by email at kip.nielson@eac.edu