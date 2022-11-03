Nobody will ever confuse Rick Wellbrook with Mister Rogers. Nevertheless, he finds himself today a published children’s book author.
The 76-year-old Thatcher resident, by his own admission, hasn’t always been an easy man to be around. He said he has long been quick tempered and wired to fight.
Wellbrook’s volatile, Type A personality, combined with a difficult childhood, lingering post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his service in Vietnam and a history of heavy drinking, have taken a toll emotionally and physically. He said he’s suffered multiple strokes and heart attacks over the years.
He’s also still mourning the loss of his wife, Ginger, who stuck with him through “40 years of hell.” She passed away in July 2020 after a prolonged battle with Huntington’s disease.
Ultimately Wellbrook said it was his wife who compelled him to take an active interest in his kids and grandkids. He was tearful when discussing her and how she nurtured and protected her family.
“She loved those kids,” he said.
Ginger plays a similar role as a character in Wellbrook’s first children’s book, which tells the adventures of a magical elf and his friends as they attempt to thwart an evil witch and her minions.
Wellbrook said the title character in “Nickels, the Magical Elf” (Newman Springs Publishing, ISBN 978-1-68498-521-0) is based on a grandson who was struggling with bullies in school. He said he wrote the story in hopes it would build the boy’s confidence and perhaps even improve his standing with his antagonists.
Frankly, Wellbrook admitted, that didn’t really work out as he had hoped.
That was 12 years ago. The manuscript was set aside and largely forgotten until after Ginger Wellbrook’s death. Then it happened that two of Rick’s sisters visited him from Montana. They came across the manuscript and encouraged him to have it published.
So he did.
Nickels’ companions on his adventures were based on Wellbrook’s six other grandkids at the time. The witch also has a real-world counterpart, a former boss with whom Wellbrook butted heads enroute to losing his job as a site administrator for South Eastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services.
One of the ironies of Wellbrook’s life and career is that he spent most of it counseling veterans despite having so many unresolved issues of his own. Part of it, he explained, was that he found it easier to deal with someone else’s struggles than to look at himself. The problem with that was listening to the difficulties others were having drew his own issues closer to the surface, which in turn fueled his drinking and fights.
A rehab resolved the drinking, and caring full time for Ginger in her final years taught Wellbrook a measure of patience. Now he’s looking for redemption.
He sees the story of Nickels and its positive lessons of friendship and heroism as a way there. A second, untitled book is in the works. Wellbrook said he has completed an original draft and now he needs to put it through the revision process.
“I want this to be a good book,” he said. “I want to leave a legacy. I don’t want to leave this world with the reputation I had before.”
“Nickels, the Magical Elf” can be purchased on Amazon and through the Barnes & Noble website. The author also has copies available. He can be reached through his Facebook page.