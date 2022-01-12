When the Arizona State Legislature opened session Monday morning, House members rose to greet the Eastern Arizona College marching band as they processed through the Capitols’ chamber doors.
The marching band, affectionately known as the EAC Gila Monsters, made its second appearance at the House of Representatives legislative opening in Phoenix on Jan. 10 where they performed the Department of Defenses’ official version of the national anthem.
The arrangement is often played by military bands, making it an appropriate selection for the occasion, said Professor of Music and Director of Bands Geoff DeSpain.
Marching band fellows congregated outside on the government lawn preceding the legislative opening, performing an hour-long concert comprising 26 compositions.
Watching the small community college band file through the chamber’s large double doors to perform for some of Arizona’s most powerful people gave Kris McBride goosebumps during the band’s first performance in January 2020 – the moment is one he looked forward to experiencing once again on Monday.
McBride, the community college’s communications director, said the honor to perform is made more significant when remembering that EAC is home to the only community marching band in the state.
“This is quite an honor for a kid, especially for a small rural community college to be asked to perform for the state legislature,” McBride said.
The opportunity knocked on the band’s doors in 2019 after Speaker of the House Russell “Rusty” Bowers attended Constitution Day as the guest speaker.
DeSpain recalled band members giving the representative wearing a T-Shirt gifted to him by players during his speech. Bowers later asked the student body president and drum major at the time if the players would be interested in performing the national anthem when the government opened.
“It's an honor to be able to do this,” said DeSpain of the performance. “It's a lot of work, but to be able to go out and play for the government – it's just incredible. Absolutely incredible.”
Preparation for the landmark performance required considerable paperwork, music selection, hours of rehearsal and finally all the details that coincided with overnight travel.
For the students, the performance was an exciting opportunity to showcase who they are as a family.
Teancum DeSpain considered the visit the perfect opportunity for the band to make a statement.
“This band is one of the best I've probably seen here at EAC,” said Teancum on Friday, Jan. 7, adding that he felt “really good” about the performance prior to Monday. “We're here. Smaller community colleges need to be heard because a lot of people go there and that's honestly, I think, a better choice than most universities because of cost [factors].”
Teancum, a second year student, shares his father’s love for music as the band’s tenor saxophone player and most recently, drum major, the leadership position within a marching band.
The marching band provides more than just a space to play music, however. For general percussion and cymbals player Jessi Counts, the band is a family-minded community. Counts has played with the marching band since the fall of 2014 and earned her diploma last December. As one of the longest-running band members, she continues to find comfort in picking up her instrument and performing with her peers.
“This band – I love every single moment of it,” Counts said. “I mean, seven, almost eight years is a very long time and I've been through a lot of ups and downs in my life, but if there was one thing that I always looked forward to, it was coming here.”
The musician enjoys meeting new people from all walks of life and while being “the oldest one in [her] section” can be difficult at times, Counts said she always feels like she belongs with her fellow players.
“Honestly, people don't realize how much of a difference it [community] makes,” she added.
Being able to add the band’s latest accolade at the state legislature was a new and treasured experience for Counts, one she was both excited and nervous to embark upon.
The school’s marching band was established in 1888, well before Arizona was founded as a state in 1912. Since then, the band has moved and touched people’s lives, continuing to nurture a sense of community to this day.
“I think music changes people's lives for the better,” said Geoff, explaining that people will attend the community college specifically to join the band.
There have been several times as band director that music has moved his soul.
“Music heals, and there are people in the band who are alive right now because of music. Because band made that much of a difference in their lives.”
Joining a marching band takes considerable investment: emotionally, physically and with time. In many ways, the musical field is vastly athletic. Some percussion instruments, such as a 45 pound sousaphone, can be significantly heavier than others and throws off a musician’s center of balance, the band director noted. The instrument requires a strong back as it tends to pull players forward.
“Marching band is a very athletic event because we move so much,” Geoff said. “To be on tap to march, play the music memorized and to play with a good sound and play in tune – it's a lot to do.”
Students still have time to register for the marching band. Interested players can sign up and speak to Geoff DeSpain about registering. The marching band is slated to tour southern Arizona from Feb. 22-24.
For more information, visit http://www.eac.edu/. The marching band’s performance can be enjoyed at https://bit.ly/eacmarchingband