SAFFORD — This year’s Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution are gearing up to provide chocolate covered strawberries.
Since February 2016, the local DAR Gila Valley Chapter has been offering an assortment of freshly-dipped and nicely decorated strawberries. During this time, Safeway has provided the strawberries with a generous discount and is doing the same this year to help fund the chapter’s scholarship awards for local high school students.
The whole 12-hour process of dipping, arranging the plates and distributing the orders begins early on Valentine’s Day and is done by DAR members and volunteer students and sponsors from Mount Graham High School.
Each year has been more successful than the last, which has allowed the chapter to offer two scholarships the last two years instead of one. This fund-raiser supports DAR scholarships of $500 and $250 to high school students residing in Graham and Greenlee counties who are dual enrolled at EAC, taking general education classes.
Last year, during the Constitution Week celebration, Sept. 17-23, the chapter awarded a $500 scholarship to Neveah Pompeo and a $250 scholarship to Kiara Schroeder, both students from Safford High School. Each applicant wrote an essay from the designated topic, What My American Heritage Means to Me as I go Forward to Serve as a Citizen of the United States.
The DAR is taking orders now through Feb. 8, at 6:00 p.m. The cost is $10 for a half-dozen chocolate covered strawberries and $15 for a dozen.
To order, text or call Donna at 928-965-4746 and give name, phone number and plate size desired. Pickup is Feb. 14, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at 830 S. 20th Ave., on the southwest corner of 8th Street and 20th Avenue, in Safford. Payment, in the form of cash or check, is due at pickup.