Graham County Democrats celebrated their third annual Rose Mofford fundraising dinner on April 15 at the Mt. Graham Golf Course in Thatcher.
Democrat Rose Mofford was the first female governor of the state, serving from 1977 through 1988. A colorful and generous character, she grew up in nearby Globe.
Approximately 75 people attended the gala from as far away as Nogales, Mesa and Phoenix. A table of Greenlee Democrats also attended.
Attendees were first regaled by members of the Graham Young Democrats, who read lines of their poetry and also served the meals.
The perennial donkey skit was then performed, touching on recent events such as the recall movement of Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby in Sierra Vista.
Speakers included Safford City Councilman Brad Hemphill, Graham Supervisor Paul David, new state chair of the Arizona Democratic Party Yolanda Bejarano, and former state Sen. Kirsten Engel. Engel ran for Congress in Arizona's Sixth District in 2022 and narrowly lost to Republican Juan Ciscomani. She announced that she planned to run against him again in 2024.
The keynote speaker was U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has announced that he plans to run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against incumbent Kyrsten Sinema, should she decide to run, as well as whoever the Republican challenger might be.
Gallego discussed his childhood in Chicago, and how growing up poor and raised by a single mother who was an immigrant influenced his world view. Gallego, a former Marine, was deployed to Iraq in 2005.
He said that his life experiences have helped him to understand the challenges facing ordinary working Americans, which is why he supports bills such as the Expanded Child Tax Credit and raising the federal minimum wage.
Graham County Democrats Chair Patricia Cervantez said she was happy with the turnout, thankful for the speakers and that she was grateful for the help received from members of the local party in creating the event.
Rose Mofford had a special connection with Greenlee County. She played a vital role in obtaining federal and state funding for Clifton in the wake of the disastrous flood in 1983. Many homes and businesses were badly damaged or destroyed.