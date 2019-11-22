SAFFORD — Susan Breen asked the Graham County Democratic crowd for help with spelling.
“How do I spell ‘narcissist?’ ” she asked.
“T-R-U-M-P!” was the response, the same response when she asked for help spelling “impeachable” and “treasonous.”
Breen, the Greenlee County Democratic Party chair, was the master of ceremonies at Graham County Democrats inaugural Rose Mofford Dinner on Friday, Nov. 15.
“It’s nice to see so many Democrats in this room, especially when, for so many years, it was just three or four of us,” Graham County Democratic Part Chairman Nick Tellez told the filled room.
Participants came from Gila, Coconino, Pima and Maricopa counties, in addition to Graham and Greenlee.
The crowd received an update on the recall of the clerk of the Graham County Superior Court, heard about the continuing efforts by the Save Our Schools Coalition, learned about the status of the Equal Rights Amendment, heard from a candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission and watched a personalized video message from U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., who was unable to leave Washington, D.C., to attend the dinner.
The crowd was also the first to hear of a new candidate for state office 2020.
“I’m pleased to announce my candidacy for state senate,” said Bob Karp, of Sierra Vista. “This is the first event I’m attending since announcing to run, and I’m happy to share this with Graham and Greenlee, and see this many people.”
To close the evening, two awards were presented. The Graham County Democrat of the Year for 2019 is Anthony Bejarano.
“I just consider myself a co-passenger. I just want to help,” he said.
The Graham County Teen Democrat of the Year is high school senior Sy Hargis.
“I’d talk with kids about registering to vote, and we’d argue for 15 minutes. Then I would tell them that weed is probably going to be on the ballot next year, and that does it,” Hargis said.