SAFFORD- Every little bit helps, and the directors of the local cat sanctuary were all smiles.
The local Desert Cat Rescue Sanctuary, is a certified 501c3 dedicated to finding homes for unwanted cats and dogs. At this point, the sanctuary is filled, and is finding homes through the Petsmart Charities in Tucson. The contest, which was orchestrated through the national Tractor Supply company, called Rescue Your Rescue. The sanctuary came in 10th place.
“We have our spay and neuter vouchers available still for individuals within our community who would like to utilize that,” said sanctuary director Cheryl Christensen. “Also we still have our Happy Pets pet food program that operates through the Meals on Wheels program. It is a program that helps feed the pets which belong to individuals who are in the Meals on Wheels program so that the elderly do not have to share their food with their pets.”