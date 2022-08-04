Local election results mostly complete, though unofficial

Results from Tuesday’s primary elections are still unofficial, but it appears most of the local races in Graham and Greenlee counties were pretty much settled on election day.
One exception was in Greenlee County, where the mayoral race for the town of Duncan went down to the wire. Titus Alexander Blake and Anne Thurman at one point each held 48.89 percent of the vote, with 90 votes counted. Blake ultimately pulled ahead to win by a margin of 74 to 67.
Winners of Clifton's three contested Town Council seats were Laura Dorrell, Janeene Carrillo-Duncan and Ray Lorenzo. They had 276, 218 and 209 votes, respectively. That left candidate Thomas Shalkowitz on the outside looking in with 139 votes.
A ballot measure for the town of Clifton that would allow it to maintain home rule in setting its budget appears it will pass easily. Yes votes on Proposition 400 outnumbered no votes by a 259 to 93 margin.
Voter turnout in Greenlee County was 26.6 percent. A total of 1,361 ballots were cast out of 5,108 registered voters. Greenlee County's Board of Supervisors is expected to certify the results at its Aug. 15 meeting.
Turnout was better in Graham County, where 6,859 (35.63 percent) of the county’s 19,253 registered voters participated.
In the Republican contest for what will be the county's sole justice of the peace, Judge Wyatt J. Palmer led opponent Lance Lines 2,538 votes to 2,108 votes, out of 4,654 votes cast.
Top vote getters for Thatcher's three Town Council seats were Ginaveve "Jenny" Howard, Mike McEuen and Heston Welker. They collected 620 (21.10 percent), 597 (20.32 percent) and 566 (19.26 percent) of the votes, respectively. The closest trailer was Ryan Rapier, with 499 votes (16.98 percent). Bringing up the rear were Alfred J. Barquin and Brandon Homer, with 346 and 310 votes, respectively.
Teresa Bailey and Brian Paull are the unofficial winners in the Pima Town Council election. Bailey had 297 votes (31.10 percent) in the race for the two open seats, while Paull had 293 (30.79 percent). They outdistanced Dale Rogers and Jed Bigler, who had 237 and 123 votes, respectively.
The top three vote-getters in the Safford City Council race were Luke Arbizo, Steve McGaughey and Arnold Lopez. Arbizo had 1,272 votes, while McGaughey and Lopez had 1,042 and 966, respectively. The fourth contender for the three seats was Gene Seale, who had 898 votes.
The race for Arizona’s Sixth U.S. Congressional District will pit Republican Juan Ciscomani against Democrat Kristen Engel. While Ciscomani carried Graham and Greenlee counties in winning his party’s candidacy, Engel did not. Graham County Democrats favored Engel’s opponent Daniel Hernandez by a margin of 52.09 percent to 39.09 percent, while Greenlee Democrats backed Hernandez by a 58.82 percent to 29.23 margin.
Nevertheless, Engel wound up with 59.5 percent of the total vote, compared to Hernandez’s 34.4 percent.
Graham County Election Director Hannah Duderstadt said there were 10 mail-in ballots and two provisional ballots left to be processed as of Wednesday evening.