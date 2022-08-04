Local election results mostly complete, though unofficial
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

Results from Tuesday’s primary elections are still unofficial, but it appears most of the local races in Graham and Greenlee counties were pretty much settled on election day.

One exception was in Greenlee County, where the mayoral race for the town of Duncan went down to the wire. Titus Alexander Blake and Anne Thurman at one point each held 48.89 percent of the vote, with 90 votes counted. Blake ultimately pulled ahead to win by a margin of 74 to 67.

