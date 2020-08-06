When a tragic wreck took the lives of three young men in February, Jenna Ferrin knew she wanted to honor the men and women who responded that night and others who selflessly give of themselves day in and day out.
When COVID-19 hit, Ferrin and her father, former Pima Mayor Vaughn Grant became even more determined to show their appreciation to first responders.
On Wednesday night, the pair threw a pizza and ice cream party at the Pima Pool and presented the Town of Pima a $2,000 check. Both were made possible by Country Financial, the insurance company where Vaughn and Ferrin both work.
Roughly 75 people attended the event, strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Grant said officers, firefighters and EMTs have had their hands full for the last five months.
“It’s kind of just giving back from what we’ve already received because of living in the community,” he said.
Eventually, Ferrin said she hopes to have a similar party for first responders in Thatcher and Safford.
With the defund police movement going on, she said it’s especially important now to show their appreciation for people on the front lines.
“They were already doing so much and then having this on top of it,” she said.
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis thought the party was a great idea and said the police and fire departments would be given the check.
“When you have somebody like an insurance company putting this on, it goes a lot deeper than just them being thankful for their own community. It’s because those businesses do go hand-in-hand,” Lewis said. “When you have a solid police department that protects people’s property and protects people’s lives, that’s a direct influence on the insurance business. I see a very good correlation between insurance and police working together and I see that Vaughn recognizes that as well.”
Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen and Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell both appreciated the lengths Ferrin and Grant went through to show their appreciation.
Howell said he’d probably use the funds to purchase personal protective and outdated equipment.