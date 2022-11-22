Elephant garlic isn’t actually garlic, it’s a leek.

It’s aspiring farmer Levi Donaldson’s prerogative to be in the know about such differences.

Central Harvest Farms owner Levi Donaldson pulls his duck tractor to fresh feed Tuesday afternoon.
Levi Donaldson, a local farmer from Thatcher, explains the garlic planting process at a leased plot in Central on Tuesday.
Sunflower microgreens are a nutrition dense product that Central Harvest Farms can offer year-round to local customers in the Valley.

