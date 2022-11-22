Elephant garlic isn’t actually garlic, it’s a leek.
It’s aspiring farmer Levi Donaldson’s prerogative to be in the know about such differences.
“Garlic is our bread and butter,” he said Tuesday at his Thatcher home, a buttermilk-white farmhouse trimmed in slate blue that serves as the headquarters for Central Harvest Farms.
In a side yard, a bulldog, two ducks and a pair of chickens named Sonny and Cher were at peace. A small grey kitten wound his way under and around Donaldson’s legs, a parked car, a garden bed. It just showed up one day and stayed, he said.
Donaldson proffered samples of homegrown rosemary, pomegranate syrup, Peking duck eggs, sunflower microgreens and two kinds of garlic: One a true garlic variety known as Music garlic, a hardnecked type that has intense flavor and takes a little longer than average to grow, he said. The elephant garlic, with a milder flavor than regular garlic —which makes sense, because it’s a leek — is the money maker, however.
And it’s a big deal in more than one way.
Growing a dream
“I make garlic that is about the size of your hand,” Donaldson said. Three bulbs of the stuff add up to a pound, which can fetch up to $16, he said. During the Great Depression, he added, the plant was nicknamed the “mortgage lifter” as it was one of the only things that could grow in drier, poor soils and be worth much.
His dream is to be able to quit his day job as an app developer and farm full time, with the vision of selling garlic for seed. After gardening on the side for years, this September, he and his wife Katie and daughter Mackenzie, 15, partnered in launching Central Harvest Farms. His three younger daughters have also pitched in, turning over soil and helping to prepare and plant garlic beds offsite.
No, he was not particularly interested in garlic, Donaldson admitted, when he first began researching farming. But as he delved into crop values, the plant kept popping up. The vast amount of commercially available garlic comes from China, he said. But U.S. providers were consistently sold out whenever he tried to buy.
In fact, he learned that most sell out before the crop is even harvested.
That piqued Donaldson’s interest.
“The numbers tell me this is worth it,” he said.
Punching numbers
In addition to a small test bed in his front yard, Donaldson leases land in Central, where he eventually hopes to purchase between five and 10 acres to plant garlic on a larger scale. But he expressed a reticence to grow too large, too fast. He’s sampling varieties from all over the country and selecting what seems to do best in Graham County.
Out at his field site, Donaldson walked the length of a roughly 100-foot-by-4-foot garlic bed, covered with mulch and striated with drip lines.
“There’s in the neighborhood of a thousand cloves [here],” he said. Pulling out his cellphone, he did some quick math. If the plot produced 1,100 cloves of garlic, and three bulbs made a pound, that would put the harvest at around 360 pounds. If sold at top-of-the-market prices, the gross would be around $5,800.
He knows that number is optimistic.
For one thing, he plans to retain the best part of his crop, using it as seed for the following season, and selling the smaller cloves. The eventual goal is to produce enough to sell as seed through an online marketplace.
“Probably 90 percent is going to be sold online,” Donaldson said. Unlike, say, the shoe market, where competition is fierce, he pointed out, “There’s not that many people who sell garlic.” That, he feels, in addition to optimized marketing, could give Central Harvest Farms a corner on the market.
Like any farmer, Donaldson knows it's a gamble. "There's learn years and there's earn years," he said.
Family values
While garlic is poised front and center in the Donaldson family’s business plan, there are literal offshoots that also support their three-point farm vision.
A tray of sprouted sunflower microgreens on the front porch popped bright green leaves in the late morning sun. Along with numerous other trays of various greens sprouting in flats in a shed next door, the little shoots are tiny testaments to goal number one.
“We want to be a local food provider and developer,” Donaldson said. He spoke of invigorating the local farmers market and selling direct to customers through their Facebook Business page. The Donaldsons are also farming garlic near Gila, N.M., with plans to sell at the Silver City Farmers Market.
Developing an online marketplace is the family’s second goal. Donaldson said he hopes to have that launched within a year. Right now, they are experimenting with value-added products and market testing. He admitted he'd hoped folks would be more eager to try the duck eggs, but holds out hope for converts.
A self-described foodie, he swears duck eggs are “far and away supreme for baking.” The pomegranate jams and syrups made from their Thatcher tree have proved most popular, he said. But what Donaldson is looking for most is honest feedback on products so the family knows what direction to pivot in providing food for the community.
That desire segues to the future Central Harvest Farms media education center the family envisions, with resources such as video demonstrations to help other would-be farmers and food producers gain the skills to go as far into farming as they’d like.
The goal is simple: “To teach others what we’ve done,” Donaldson said.