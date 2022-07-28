gun0.jpg

Former Graham County Sheriff Richard Mack and six other U.S sheriffs challenged the 1993 Brady Bill and won in the U.S. Supreme Court. Mack challenged that requiring chief law officers to perform background checks was unconstitutional.

Local firearms dealers are taking a wait-and-see approach to a new federal law that is aimed, in part, at curtailing gun access for those with a history of mental illness or a history of abusive relationships

Passing with the support of 14 Republicans, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law June 25 by President Joe Biden. While a large portion of the act covers funding and training for schools and mental health practitioners and services, there are tweaks to current firearm laws and the addition of some new ones.

