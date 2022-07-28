Local firearms dealers are taking a wait-and-see approach to a new federal law that is aimed, in part, at curtailing gun access for those with a history of mental illness or a history of abusive relationships
Passing with the support of 14 Republicans, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law June 25 by President Joe Biden. While a large portion of the act covers funding and training for schools and mental health practitioners and services, there are tweaks to current firearm laws and the addition of some new ones.
They include expanded background checks for persons younger than 21 purchasing firearms, increased funding for certain mental health services, funding for strengthened enforcement of so-called "red flag" laws, denial of persons who have been convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor or felony in dating relationships from purchasing firearms for five years, and allocating $2 billion for community-based violence prevention initiatives.
Steve Mayes, who owns Taking Aim Guns & Ammo in Safford, said he hasn’t seen anything different with background checks yet.
“I had someone call me a while back and ask how old you have to be to buy an AR,” he said.
“I’ve had no issues,” he said. “Matter of fact, haven’t heard anything else from ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)."
Commenting on the issue of gun violence, Mayes said, "The problem is in mental health." he said.
Mayes expressed frustration with the government’s reach into state jurisdiction.
“Government, get out of my life,” he said. “Quit trying to legislate morality.”
He echoes a recent piece of legislation called The Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act, signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in April 2021, which states, “acts, laws, treaties, order, rules, or regulations of the U.S. government that violates the Second Amendment is null, void, and unenforceable in this state.”
Furthermore, Arizona and all state political subdivisions are “prohibited” from funding or enforcing any government order that that violates the Second Amendment.
A woman with Gila Outdoor in Thatcher flatly refused to talk about the recent firearm legislation. However, Quinton Germaine, who owns Germaine’s Emporium in Duncan, was open to a chat.
“I’m just a little mom-and-pop store here in Duncan,” he said.
At the time, he admitted he wasn’t aware exactly what the new law was ushering in.
“I’m sure there’s gonna be some changes. You gotta go with the flow,” he said.
“I’m sure that people who know they’re felons and criminals aren’t going to come in here and fill out paperwork,” he continued. “They’re either going to steal it [a firearm], or have someone else buy it.”
Passed in 1993, the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention bill established the “paperwork” Germaine referred to: a criminal background check system and a wait period of up to five days while the check is performed.
“Over the years, we’ve had quite a few denials,” he said.
Former Air Force, Germaine took over his father’s ammunition business and added firearms for sale.
“When Obama was in office, ATF inspectors came every few months to inspect,” he said.
“It’s a very sad situation when you find out someone used a firearm in a parade,” he said, speaking of the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Ill. “I have no idea why people are pulling firearms and committing crimes like this.”
The Highland Park shooter Germaine referenced was 21 years old when he used a firearm he’d legally procured to shoot up a holiday parade, but as he was under age when he purchased the firearm, his father signed an affidavit for him.
In Arizona, 21 is the minimum age to purchase a handgun from a licensed dealer. The new Safer Communities Act states that juvenile records must be analyzed for gun purchasers under the age of 21. The background check period has been extended from five days to 10 to give sellers time to contact local law enforcement agencies for any crimes or mental health concerns (except for mental health issues that occurred before age 16) that would prohibit gun ownership.
According to the Shouse Arizona Law group, “In general, people 18 and older may possess, carry, own, or buy a firearm in Arizona as long as they are not a prohibited possessor.” Additionally, “youth under the age of 18 can legally possess firearms in a private home; on property owned or leased by their parent, grandparents, or legal guardians; with a parent, grandparent, a legal guardian; with a certified hunter or firearms safety instructor with the consent of the child’s parent or guardian, or after the juvenile has been emancipated.”
Children as young as 14 can legally possess a gun for hunting or farm purposes in some cases, the firm stated.
David Morse, owner of Firing Pin Gun & Pawn in Safford, said he hadn’t seen a lot of changes to background checks yet.
“There’s a lot of people in the country that think you’re nuts just because you have a gun in this country,” he said. “Here’s my impression (of the recent legislation): There’s some good things and some bad things.”
“I think we look at our animal cruelty laws,” Morse said, remarking how animal abuse often precedes domestic violence. “If they’re cruel, they’re cruel,” he said. “If they woulda gone after this kid when they were carrying dead cats around…” he said of Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos.
Morse was concerned about the extended background check for juveniles. “What it doesn’t answer is whether they get the gun anyway after 10 days,” he said. “I would say that it’s age discrimination that someone under 21 has to wait 10 days,” he said. “Are we legalizing age discrimination here?”
Currently, with background checks processed by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), licensed gun sellers are under no obligation to withhold the firearm if confirmation hasn’t been received from the regulating agency within five days, he said.
“One out of five or six we do come back with a delay,” Morse said, a result he said of an uptick in firearm purchases slowing the NICS system. He said the delays make up about 15 percent to 20 percent of the background checks he runs.
“Only about maybe 1 percent come back declined,” he said.
When asked about domestic violence and the “boyfriend loophole,” Morse seemed exasperated.
“It’s been covered... (and) covered by state laws," he said. "What does this have to do with anything?"
In 2009, Arizona passed Kaity’s Law, an act amending Arizona Revised Statutes; 13-3601 regarding domestic violence, to include “those in dating relationships (romantic or sexual in nature) protection under the law.”
Kaity Sudbury was just 17 when her boyfriend shot and killed her: Confiscation of firearms in domestic situations is legal under this law in Arizona.
Since 1968, when the Gun Control Act was passed, domestic violence offenders have been prohibited from gun ownership. Those under retraining orders for stalking, threatening or harassing behaviors toward an intimate partner or intimate partner’s child, or anyone with a domestic violence misdemeanor cannot own guns.
The new act applies these prohibitions to any relationship partner — legislation Arizona has already had in place under Kaity's Law — regardless of marital status. First-time offenders are eligible for restored privileges after five years without qualifying crimes.
Morse's biggest bone of contention was with legislation not yet passed. H.R 7910, a bill that has been passed by the House of Representatives and remains in the Senate, would require anyone working on a firearm, including refinishing, he said, to have a federal firearm’s license. It's essentially a manufacturing license, he said.
“It’s not easy to get one,” he said. “It’s not something you open a box of Cracker Jack and get it.”
And if H.R 7910, also known as the Protecting our Kids Act, passes, if someone brings a home-built "ghost-gun" into Morse's shop to pawn, Morse would need to add identification numbers to the firearm that would be tied directly to his (future) FFL number.
As legislation stands now, however, "There is no traceability; there is no central data base," he said. "What's the sense of passing more laws when the current ones aren't being followed?"
According to NICS data, more than 400 million background checks were performed from 1998 to mid-2021, FBI data reports. Data also states that 2020 and 2021 had the highest numbers of background checks on record, soaring after the pandemic hit.
In 2020, 9,957 background checks were denied, and in 2021, that number dropped to 7,782.