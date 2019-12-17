Local food banks prepared for Christmas season

SAFFORD — They are an important resource for struggling Gila Valley residents and, at least for this holiday season, local food banks are well prepared to meet community needs.
In November, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry was able to distribute 358 Thanksgiving food boxes, complete with a turkey and all the trimmings. The food bank received enough frozen turkeys that it could still distribute the birds in December.
“It’s been really great this season; people have been very generous. We owe a big thanks to Safeway for donating the complete turkey dinners,” said Carmen Tellez, of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Tellez said Bashas’ and Walmart have also donated generously.
“Ninety percent of the time we wouldn’t make it without donations, and the donations have been coming in strong,” she said.
While food supplies may be steady for the moment, volunteers are an ongoing need. If interested in volunteering, call 928-428-0460 or visit St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, located at 221 E. Main St. in Safford.
In addition to food distribution, the pantry helps residents with rent, utility and gas bills and offers vouchers for the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Clients are asked to bring identification, and first-time clients are asked to bring proof of residence. Bringing a cooler or insulated bag for frozen and cold foods is recommended.
At Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry, school food drives have helped keep the shelves stocked. Executive Director Stacey Scarce said the drives collected about 19,000 pounds of food; nor was that the only recent windfall for Gila Valley food banks.
This month, the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City contacted Vaughn Grant about sending food to the Valley. Scarce said that, working through Grant, Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry secured a truckload of 27 pallets. It was a welcome but unexpected boost; Scarce said there was only a day’s notice. Fortunately for the pantry, III Counties Distributing owner Tim Linden offered to pick up the food in Bisbee and lent the pantry a truck and trailer to hold the food.
“It was very, very awesome that we got this,” Scarce said.
The 27 pallets mainly contained flour, pasta and hot chocolate; Scarce believed there was one pallet of canned goods. The pantry planned to share the items with St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, as well as food banks in Duncan and Clifton. Scarce said she also hoped to take some to Bylas.
On Tuesdays, Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry also distributes food to other nonprofit organizations and to low-income Safford and Thatcher residents; Saturday mornings, it takes food to residents of Little Hollywood and Thunderbird Mobile Home Estates.
Scarce said that, while they are well supplied with food for the next two months, the pantry could use more cereals, diapers and meat products such as Spam and canned fish. And, as with St. Vincent de Paul, volunteers are needed. If interested in volunteering, call 337-326-0709 or visit the pantry.
Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry, located at 1020 S. 10th Ave., is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Clients are asked to bring identification, and a cooler for frozen or cold foods; cooler bags may be purchased at the pantry for $1.