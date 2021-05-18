Baltimore County, Maryland. Atlanta, Georgia. New Orleans, Louisiana. St. Lucie County, Florida. The list of cyber attack victims goes on and on.
In fact, Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier grew so concerned about the increasing threat, he received permission from the Board of Supervisors in March to research the county’s cyber security needs. He warned them they might be in for some “sticker shock.”
By “sticker shock,” Rapier said he was referring to the possibility of increasing insurance deductibles and premiums and the potential cost of additional measures the county might have to take to even qualify for insurance coverage.
Rapier had heard government agencies were seeing their cyber security deductibles increase from $10,000 per attack to $150,000 and there have been projections of deductibles reaching $1 million per attack.
“At $1 million a pop we couldn’t stay in business very long,” Rapier said.
Last fiscal year, Rapier said Greenlee County’s deductible jumped from $10,000 per incident to $150,000.
He believes it’s likely to jump to $250,000 this year. Graham County Manager Dustin Welker said Graham County’s deductible is currently $150,000, but he also anticipates an increase this year.
The insurance industry is to trying to handle losses and incentivize self-protection, Rapier said.
Finding insurance that covers cyber crime has become difficult, Welker said.
“Graham County belongs to an insurance pool with 12 other Arizona counties and as our pool has searched for cyber insurance this year they have found it is becoming more difficult to find for public entities,” he said.
Even though Graham County has never been successfully attacked, Welker thinks the deductible will probably be higher because of the increase in cybercrime nationally. Welker has heard the insurance pool won’t be getting the information to the counties until June, just before the county budget deadline because it is so difficult to find cybercrime insurance companies.
The county’s insurance pool has been searching outside of the United States for cyber insurance possibilities because there are so few who specialize in that niche, Welker said.
However, Graham and Greenlee counties have recently received some good news.
A recent evaluation by the Arizona County Insurance have determined both counties’ networks are among some of the best in the state, Rapier said.
“We learned that our protective measures are what potential insurers are looking for to issue a policy,” Rapier said.
Welker and Rapier said steps are continually being taken to educate their employees about the risks. Measures are being taken on the technology side as well.
It’s very easy to fall prey to bad guys, Rapier said.
“Most of us have been caught by phishing tests,” he said.
Phishing is when a bad guy sends an email that is disguised to look legitimate and results in someone giving them highly sensitive material such as usernames, passwords and credit card numbers.
It can also result in someone clicking on an attachment or a link containing malware.
Cade Bryce, assistant administrator for the City of Safford, said the city fell prey to a phishing attack eight years ago.
Ransomware was installed and some of the city’s data was held hostage, he said. The city’s insurance company had to step in to resolve the issue.
The weakest link in the city’s cybersecurity its employees, he said.
He doesn’t mean to degrade employees, but if the city becomes the victim of a cybercrime again, it would most likely result from human error, Bryce said.
That’s why educating employees on the latest scams is so important, he said.
It’s not just a matter of keeping the city’s information safe, Bryce said. It’s also about national security.
“The Department of Defense warns smaller cities that terrorists will try to come into the system, learn how it operates, while not messing with anything or letting the city know they’re in the system. Then they will learn how the system works, and then use that knowledge to hurt other larger cities where it would do more damage,” he said, using a water system as an example.
From an information and technology standpoint, the city is always on guard to make sure this doesn’t happen, Bryce said.
All of the towns and cities in Graham and Greenlee counties are staying on top of the threat, officials said.
Clifton — Rudy Perez, town manager, said employees have to read and understand the town’s email policies. Since the town does not have its own server, the primary attack would happen through email.
Thatcher — Heath Brown, town manager, said employees go through cyber training to minimize successful attacks.
Pima — Sean Lewis, town manager, said the town information technology employee receives specialized training.
Duncan — John Basteen, interim town manager, also said the town’s IT employee receives specialized training.