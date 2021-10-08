One hundred years ago, before our many fast food restaurants, our big box chain stores, when there were a lot less cars and trucks on the roads, what did the Gila Valley look like? A newly rediscovered and restored yearbook from the 1920 class of the Gila Academy gives us a glimpse into that time.
Don’t recognize the school? It’s now called Eastern Arizona College.
The yearbook was given to Edres Barney, the former curator of the Eastern Arizona Museum some time ago, said Karrie Wilson, the current curator of the museum.
“This is the first yearbook (the college produced). It’s pretty important, Wilson said.
Wilson said when Barney received the yearbook it was in a pretty bad state, so Barney worked for some time to get the yearbook rebound, cleaned up and restored so it could be donated to Eastern Arizona College’s College Foundation, where it will be available for the public to view.
The foundation has a copy of the year book, “but they’re very rare, so we’re excited to get a copy,” said Ryan Rapier, the foundation’s director of development.
“EAC is a school very much built upon its history,” Rapier said. “Keeping track of and maintaining that history has always been important to us.”
That history includes Cleo Layton, “a maid who charms without trying” that had the power to make a gloomy situation “and turn it to usefulness.” She was also the president of the 1920 senior class of the academy and the valedictorian, according to the yearbook.
Thatcher’s higher education institute has gone by a number of names, from St. Joseph’s Academy, Gila Normal College and Gila Junior College since its chartering by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1888. The institution changed their name to Eastern Arizona College in 1966.
The yearbook also includes entries about the Student Court, where student would be sent to and tried for minor crimes. One example? Disturbing the peace on campus, like talking in the library.
“As sure as Monday comes around, a long line of students may be seen awaiting their turn with fear and trembling, and then coming out of the room, pale and shaken to, to hurry home and investigate the contents of their pocketbooks. Oh, such is life at Gila!” recounts the yearbook.
According to the yearbook, the court that year collected $73 in fines from students, the equivalent of approximately $1,000 today.
The yearbook also mentions the school turning back their clocks for daylight savings time.
“Everybody early to school,” the yearbook said.
Arizona began observing daylight savings time in 1918 and stopped observing in 1968.
There’s also a mention of the school adopting “a Near East Orphan. Students pledge to pay 15c per month for nine months to pay for its care.”
A couple of pages of the yearbook are also dedicated to explaining and celebrating Las Amigas Club.
“Before the year 1917-1918 the girls were mere humans like the boys, and only did something once in awhile by accident. But this year they awoke to the fact that they were SOMEBODY, and that they should be IT. Immediately women’s rights began to assert themselves. Thus came about the organization which is the life of the school, Las Amigas, or the Girls’ Club,” says the introductory paragraph written by the group.
A poem at the end of the article on Las Amigas Club states: “For we can slay the lion, and break the lock, ‘n everything; And we can wield the hoe, the axe, and rake, ‘n everything. The politicians clear a way, make room, The girls, we hear them say. We like the boys, with all their noise, E’en though they’re slow, ‘n everything. And we have brains, oh, yes, great brains, and minds, ‘n everything, And we can get up programs fine, like this, ‘n everything. And this our motto e’er shall be, ‘Let us as girls be ever free!’ And if we marry, make him clean his suits and shoes, ‘n everything.”
The yearbook, along with ads from local car dealers and a Bank of Safford advertising that they had a “Capital and Surplus” of $75,000, also includes funny and whimsical cartoons and imaginative photo collages.
“I’m sure for the time, the academy was very proud of their work,” said Terry Bryant while looking through the yearbook for the first time.
Bryant, Barney’s brother, grew up in Willcox and attended EAC in the 1960s. The retired teacher moved back to the Gila Valley five years ago from Texas to be close to relatives who were dealing with medical problems.
Bryant now helps out at the Eastern Arizona Museum and serves on the museum’s board.
“The whole valley has expanded,” Bryant said about how the Gila Valley has changed since he was a young man. “Just driving down the highway you can’t tell much of a difference, but so many people have moved here.”
Flipping through the yearbook, Bryant recalled a particularly memorable moment during his time on campus. The school’s student body president, a “relative progressive,” who had longer hair than most in the Gila Valley at the time, made some noise about commemorating Earth Day. The student eventually succeeded, Bryant said.
At EAC, Bryant said he made quite a few lifelong friends.
“For such a small school, it’s always been strong academically,” Bryant said. “It was built on a strong foundation.”
At 91-years-old, Helen Cole has been a visual artist, a radio announcer and the owner of a beauty shop in Thatcher, among other things.
“It makes me tired just thinking of all the stuff I used to do,” Cole said.
Cole only attended one class at EAC, but she’s lived across the street from the college in Thatcher for quite some time.
Growing up, Cole said she remembers the extravagant plays and pageants the college would organize at the natural amphitheatre at Red Knolls between Pima and Fort Thomas.
Cole remembers dining with the entire EAC basketball team while on her honeymoon; her husband was on the team.
Along with writing books about the history of both Duncan and Thatcher, she also wrote a book about the college, “Eastern Arizona College: The College of Many Names, 1888-2018.”
From her vantage point, Cole said the most obvious change she’s seen in Thatcher and at the college is the increase in the amount of traffic and dating habits among students.
“All the making out by the cars,” Cole said specifically.