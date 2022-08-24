Team members for Advanced Air Systems and the St. Vincent De Paul Society gather Tuesday for a group photo to commemorate the donation and installation of a new air conditioner at the non-profit's building in Safford.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Advanced Air Systems technician Wyatt Bigler hooks up the St. Vincent De Paul Society's new AC unit on Tuesday, in Safford.
A local heating and cooling company has solved a sticky problem for the St. Vincent De Paul Society of Safford.
The non-profit, which operates a food pantry and thrift shop at 221 E. Main St., had been operating without air conditioning for more than a week.
Its previous unit was kaput, and the cost of repairs or replacement were going to be prohibitive.
“It was really sticky in here,” volunteer Lily Hernandez recalled.
St. Vincent De Paul Society President Linda Lopez underscored the point.
“It was like a smelter in here,” she said. “It was really, really hot.”
The charity had reached out to Thatcher-based Advanced Air Systems to assess its broken AC. It was technician Vince Trujillo who presented the grim prognosis.
It turns out, however, Hernandez is Trujillo’s godmother. She’s also the daughter of the founders of Safford’s St. Vincent De Paul Society.
In short, she had a vested interest in the outcome, and she had leverage. She asked her godson if there was any way his employer could help the charity out.
Trujillo approached his boss, Tyler Myers, and asked whether the company could provide a replacement unit.
“Do they need it?” Myers asked.
“Yes,” Trujillo answered.
“Then do it.”
This generosity is not without precedent. Since the pandemic began, Advanced Air has collaborated with a local radio station to provide the “Gift of Heat” — that is, a new heating system — to families in need.
The value of these units typically is in the neighborhood of $4,000 each, Myers said.
AC units like the one installed at St. Vincent De Paul on Tuesday run closer to $7,500 to $8,500 Myers said. Nevertheless, he said his company is now prepared to donate up to five such units per year within its service area as an expansion of the “Gift of Heat” program.
Recipients will be determined on a case-by-case basis, he said.
Myers founded Advanced Air in 2001. It has offices in Thatcher and Show Low.
“The community has been good to us,” he explained. “This is the least we can do.”
St. Vincent De Paul’s Lopez said she, her staff and volunteers were delighted with the contribution.