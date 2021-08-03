Law enforcement officials in the Gila Valley are already seeing an impact from voters’ decision to legalize recreational marijuana — drug-related DUI arrests appear to be on the increase.
According to statistics obtained by the Eastern Arizona Courier under Arizona’s open records laws, drug-related driving under the influence arrests in unincorporated Graham County rose from four to seven during the first six months of the year and from two to eight in Thatcher during the same time period.
Safford has experienced a sharp increase in DUI arrests overall, jumping from 48 to 72, but test results are pending in many of the cases, said Safford Police Chief Glen Orr. So far, seven of the tests have shown the presence of drugs, compared to 17 last year.
DUI arrests are down in Pima, which Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen attributed to the closure of Cluff Ponds, a popular party area. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, there were 17 DUI arrests, seven of which were drug-related. In 2021 there were six arrests, two drug-related.
Graham County Sheriff PJ Allred has always predicted an increase.
“I don’t know how they aren’t going to increase. Are people going to say, ‘We voted marijuana to be legal and now I won’t drive?’ They’re going to drive. Now that it’s legal, they’ll use it and it’s going to be on the road. How can it not be on the rise?” he said.
Allred said more of his deputies will be specially trained to identify drivers under the influence of drugs.
“We try our best to protect our citizens in Graham County,” he said. “But they keep passing things that make it more difficult for us to care for our citizens.”
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods said the number of arrests may not be truly indicative of the number of people driving under the influence. Not only do they have other duties besides traffic enforcement, but when officers do make a DUI arrest, it takes them off the street for hours.
“No matter how efficient we try to be if an officer stops a DUI, it will take them at least an hour or two to complete the investigation and process the DUI and that is not counting court time. So in small agencies, for every DUI that takes a cop (sometimes) the only cop on duty off the road for an hour or two,” he said. “This is the reason we work with GOHS and try to get grants for overtime to get more officers on the road to target DUI’s and still provide basic police service to our communities.”
Woods also pointed out that DUI numbers often fluctuate based on other circumstances. For instance, officers limited their contact with drivers last year because of the pandemic.
“As far as the legalization of marijuana and the DUI numbers go, I am sure they will go up. Some people think that since it’s legal, then they can drive after using it,” he said. “It has never been uncommon for impaired drivers to mix drugs and alcohol or poly use drugs (more than one) while driving.”
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr attributed Safford’s increased stats, at least partially, to a new officer who focuses on impaired drivers. As for the legalization of recreational marijuana, officers have a higher burden when they suspect someone is driving under the influence.
“The marijuana odor is no longer probable cause. It’s changed the way we operate,” he said.
Cauthen agreed with Woods in saying it’s not at all unusual to arrest someone for DUI who has been drinking and using multiple drugs, including marijuana. Had Cluffs Pond not been closed, she suspects her DUI numbers would have been higher.
“Marijuana and alcohol kind of go hand in hand,” she said.