A local man who told a deputy he was a law enforcement officer and a sergeant he was attacked by a mountain lion was arrested early Monday morning on drug and other charges.
According to a Graham County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy saw an ATV traveling on Highway 191 without taillights or a license plate around 4 a.m. The driver hit a curb near the entrance of the fairgrounds after the deputy began to follow him and the driver got off the vehicle to pick up items he'd dropped.
The driver identified himself as John Errante, but repeatedly insisted the deputy call his supervisors, the sheriff and a Lt. Arbizo to find out why he was in the area, the report stated.
The deputy told him there is no lieutenant by that name in the GCSO and said he needed to move the ATV to prevent an accident. Instead, Errante took off, the report said.
The deputy pursued the ATV at roughly 30 mph down Highway 191 and Discovery Park, but was told to stop chasing him by a sergeant when the ATV got onto a paved jogging trail, the report stated.
A short time later, the deputy found the ATV, which had run out of gas, near Discovery Park and Eighth Avenue.
Inside packs on the ATV were a driver's license for a James Errante, a state prisoner ID card for Errante, a rifle and ammunition for the rifle and a 9 mm gun, the report said.
A sergeant with the sheriff's office found Errante at 6:30 a.m. near Discovery Park and 20th Avenue.
The sergeant wrote in his report that Errante kept reaching toward his backpack, which had a large knife and pepper spray on it, and had to be ordered several times to get on his stomach.
According to the sergeant's report, Errante, who was wearing ripped up pants, told him he'd just been chased and attacked by a mountain lion while picking up trash. He also said he'd bear sprayed himself, although there was no evidence of that.
Deputies found a marijuana pipe, methamphetamine and what appeared to be a THC cookie in Errante's possession.
Errante was booked into Graham County jail on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer, unlawful flight, false reporting, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.