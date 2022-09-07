Did you know?

-The scientific name given to mountain lions is Puma concolor, meaning “cat of one color.”

-Only California bans regulated harvest of mountain lions, with all other states maintaining regulated hunting seasons for this species.

-Arizona’s first lion management plan took the form of paying a bounty for every lion killed where the pelt was turned over to authorities. This program continued in Arizona until roughly fifty years ago.

-Anyone bitten by a mountain lion must immediately seek medical attention for rabies shots unless the biting animal can be captured and tested for rabies.

-Mountain lions are classified as big game. A valid hunting license is required except in the case of depredation (killing of livestock).

Information gathered from AZFGD and the Arizona Mountain Lion Foundation