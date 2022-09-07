mountain lion.png

This still from a local video clip of a mountain lion taken Tuesday morning shows a big cat crossing a ditch before he disappears into the cotton field.

A video posted Tuesday on Facebook of a mountain lion ambling across a dirt road near Eden’s Red Knolls has snagged a lot of interest, according to social media views and discussion.

A man named Jacob Soto said that he and a co-worker filmed the lion; they work at farms in the area.

MtnLionZones_2019.jpg

This map shows the various zones where mountain lions are hunted statewide, as determined by the Arizona Fish and Game Department.

