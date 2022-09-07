A video posted Tuesday on Facebook of a mountain lion ambling across a dirt road near Eden’s Red Knolls has snagged a lot of interest, according to social media views and discussion.
A man named Jacob Soto said that he and a co-worker filmed the lion; they work at farms in the area.
While the initial video got all of the attention, Soto posted a second video, too, showing a pack of hounds looking for scent in the area when the lion was sited. According to Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), a person may use dogs to pursue, but not kill or capture a mountain lion in a unique pursuit-only season that coincides with the open season. (A valid mountain lion pursuit-only permit or a valid, unused mountain lion non-permit tag is required.)
Mountain lion hunting season opened Aug. 13, and remains so until May 31, 2023. As of Sept. 7, 12 animals have been tagged statewide thus far.
AZGFD sold 11,851 tags in 2021; 260 mountain lions were killed, 17 of those as the result of livestock depredations.
Sixty-nine percent of mountain lion kills involved the use of dogs, and the majority of animals were killed in the period between January and March.
AFGFD said the data suggest the statewide population of mountain lions is stable to increasing, with an annual population estimate at 2,876 animals since 2004. There is no indication of population decline, the department said.
Most of Graham County is outside of designated active management areas for mountain lions. In Zone K, which includes areas 1 and 27 and covers some of Graham and Greenlee counties, 17 lions were killed in 2021. The youngest was less than 1-year-old. There five yearling animals, four 2-year-old animals, two 3-year-olds and five 4-year-olds.
In Zone J, area 24A, which is close to the border of Graham and Gila counties, a 2-year-old lion, a 3-year-old lion and one of indeterminate age were killed in 2021.
The oldest tooth-aged mountain lion tagged in 2021 was 10. It was killed in management Zone D, area 10, which appears to be mostly in Coconino County.
Arizona mountain lion tags are available over-the-counter or can be purchased by mail for $15 to Arizona locals. Hunters must also possess a valid hunting license, which is $37 for residents.