GRAHAM, COCHISE COUNTY- Local nonprofits are participating in Arizona Gives Day this year with the added stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic hanging over their heads.
Arizona Gives Day is on Tuesday this year. Individuals can donate to their local nonprofits through a variety of portals including azgives.org on and following the designated day. Many nonprofits are struggling with the changes accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic and directors hope to regain and retain funds as well as memberships.
In Safford, Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry feeds individuals who are in need through weekly donation pickups. Over the past few weeks, attendance at the pantry has steeply inclined at the pantry due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
“Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry cannot feed those in need or educate our youth without donations from our community and beyond," said pantry director Stacy Scarce.
In January and February, the pantry served an average of 37 people daily and in March those numbers continued to rise each week, she said. On April 2, they served their highest number ever – 62.
"Our Neighbors Pantry will not be able to support increasing numbers of those in need without significant donations to help our neighbors,” Scarce said. "Even without the current situation, AZGives Day is our biggest fundraising event and we depend on donations to cover the services we offer."
The pantry bring foods to other nonprofits, elderly apartments, low-income apartments, the Salt House and periodic food distribution in Greenlee County and the San Carlos Reservation in Bylas.
"We can’t do this without your donations. Neighbors helping neighbors, that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
Individuals may donate money to the food bank through azgives.org, or bring their food donations and monetary donations to 1020 South 10th Ave, Safford.
Mick Ruiz, director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley said one of their major fundraising events, the Funding Our Future Auction, which usually profited the club by $5,000 to $7,000 had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
“We’re understanding everybody’s situation and predicament, we’re still possibly getting some donations and reaching out to our donors and hoping the Arizona Gives Day really works out for not just us but for every nonprofit, that’s seeking support during these times,” said Ruiz. “These funds will help when we prepare to open our doors again. We used to have 130 youth enrolled and we averaged at 70 a day.”
Ruiz hopes the club will be able to open in June. The funding received on and after Arizona Gives Day supports youth field trips, summer theme weeks, and summer programming.
Until the club reopens, their staff has ventured into the virtual world of Facebook live to do demonstrations and provide information to the youth. Donations for the club can be given online or at the club itself.
In Cochise County, the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts building is waiting to reopen on Railroad Avenue.
Like the Boys and Girls Club, the theater intends to raise money for the upcoming summer programs. Usually, the theater is a location where live music performances, science city activities for kids, and newly released blockbusters can be seen. Due to COVID-19, the theater is closed.
However, while the doors are closed the theater has moved many tutorials online. Featured tutorials on the theater’s Facebook page include watercolor painting techniques.
“Arizona Gives Day helps raise awareness about the critical role nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to give generously, creating a thriving and stronger Arizona,” said Willcox Historic Theater Manager Gary Clement. “We know in this time of uncertainty that giving is not in the community’s mind. But please consider participating in Arizona Gives Day on April 7 to support our youth, seniors and most of all our community. That way, when this crisis is over, we will be back and with your support, better than ever.”
Individuals interested in donating to the historic theater may do so by donating online at azgives.org or at the historic theater at 134 North Railroad Avenue, Willcox.
The Gila Watershed Partnership (GWP) is a nonprofit organization focused on improving water quality and ecosystem in the Upper Gila Watershed. As a field-based conservation organization, GWP is headquartered in the Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park Campus in Graham County.
This year when an individual donates to the GWP they will be enrolled in a membership. Depending on the amount donated the membership benefits increase.
“Our goal this year is to add 100 new members to our membership program,” said GWP Executive Director Melanie Tluczek.
The GWP membership program, which starts at $25 per year, provides critical operational funding that supports their work to improve water quality, wildlife habitat, and water availability in the Upper Gila Watershed. It also supports local internship and education programs, providing jobs for young people and educational opportunities for over 500 K-12 students per year.
Tluchzek said she hopes to communicate with the public through Arizona Gives Day as a way of reaching out to the public to help their donors stretch their dollars.
“We chose memberships as something to focus on Arizona Gives Day because that is our greatest need,” said Tluczek.
The memberships also allow the organization to give back a little bit to their donors, she said.
If they go the Arizona Gives website on the GWP they can see the different levels. For example, the Agave level membership you get access to a members-only plant sale where you can get a first pick of all the new items and you get a 10 percent discount and it goes up from there.
More information about donating to GWP can be found at azgives.org.
Finding homes for unwanted animals in Graham and Greenlee Counties the Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary of Arizona fosters and arranges for animal adoptions in Tucson and Green Valley. Last year the sanctuary arranged adoptions for 155 cats and 3 dogs. Director of the sanctuary, Cheryl Christensen, arranges foster care for the animals as well as veterinary care such as microchipping as well as spay and neuter.
“At this critical time in our world, our donations have been very low and the need for our services has greatly increased. Right now people are relying on their pets even more than usual for comfort and companionship," she said.
People that haven't had pets before are now adopting for the first time.
"We need your help to continue these services,” said Christensen. “Please support us on AZGives Day and help us continue our work in SE Arizona, serving both pets and the people who love them!”
The sanctuary provided 1487 bags of dog and cat food to elderly individuals on the Meals on Wheels program to feed their animals. Christensen said donations are accepted through the azgivs.gov website as well as send checks to Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary at P.O. Box 1238 Thatcher, Arizona 85552 or through Venmo at Desert-Cat-Rescue or through their website at www.desertcatrescue.org.