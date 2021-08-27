Preliminary 2020 U.S. Census numbers are in and government officials have mixed emotions about them.
The numbers show unincorporated Graham County grew 3.5% from 37,220 in 2010 to 38,533 in 2020. Graham County supervisors Paul David, John Howard and Danny Smith, said they anticipated higher numbers.
Census recount?
Cities and towns did the best they could on their own without federal aid, but the pandemic likely played a huge role in the Census results, Smith said. There’s a chance, he said, the state might be willing to pay for a recount, he said.
“The Census didn’t go well, and it’s not for lack of cities and towns and counties spending their own resources trying to increase the accuracy,” Smith said. “If the state doesn’t think we were counted correctly, we can pay for our own Census. There may be enough dollars there for the state to take it on. Maybe the state would fund our own Census again because it could pay off.”
Howard also said he believes the pandemic prevented the county from receiving an accurate count.
County finances
“I think we probably have a bigger population than reported,” Howard said. “People didn’t understand how important it is because we get money from the state.”
Although the county likely won’t be receiving any additional funding because of the lower-than-anticipated numbers, Howard said he doesn’t foresee the county having to struggle.
David had nothing but praise for local Census organizers, regardless of the turnout.
“The leadership of Graham County, Pima, Thatcher and Safford were pro-active in organizing and providing well over $30,000 to fund a committee headed up by Thatcher’s Ashley Smith,” David said. “This appears to have been a good investment since it’s estimated that each person counted represents an additional $4,000 in Federal and State funding for Graham County residents.”
COVID-19 census challengesAshley Smith, Graham County Census coordinator and Thatcher councilwoman, said she expected the county population to be around 39,000.
“As far as it being accurate, the enumerators that went door-to-door felt that they reached, I think 95% or higher of residencies that didn’t self-respond. So it should have been pretty accurate,” Smith said. “COVID was the biggest challenge. It delayed the door-to-door operation for months.”
Like David, Smith said many locals were afraid to fill out the Census, even though the information is protected by law and not shared with other organizations or agencies.
“There’s probably lots of different reasons, but mostly they don’t want the government to know anything about them,” she said. “I’m glad to see the growth the county had. I’m hopeful that they can use the data to help provide more funding to our community.”
Smith and Heath Brown Thatcher town manager, declined to comment on the Census numbers reported for Thatcher saying they’d prefer to wait for more in-depth numbers from the state.
Wait and see
John Cassella, Safford city manager, said it will be awhile before Safford knows how the Census results will impact the city’s funding. Safford’s population increased from 9,566 people in 2010 to 10,129 in 2020.
“We need the numbers for the rest of the state and then the state takes that data and processes how the state shares revenue,” he said. “So it’s relative. We need to figure out where we fall in the pack, and what the impact will be on us from a growth standpoint.”
“Even though you grew by a fairly substantial amount you may not reap the benefit of that additional revenue if we didn’t grow as fast as some others did,” Cassella said. “So it’s based on our population and the population throughout the state.”
Jason Kouts, Safford mayor, said the city’s population growth was less than he expected.
“I think the whole key in any growth is responsible growth. That we don’t grow just to grow but we grow within our means, making sure our water is always secure. I’m happy with the growth, I would have liked to see it a little higher, but the numbers are where they’re at,” he said.
Of particular interest to him is the city’s ability to create enough recreational facilities for the entire community, he said.
Pima keeps growing
Pima saw an increase of from a population of 2,387 in 2010 to 2,847 in 2020.
“We have a lot of new families who have brought a lot to the table in Pima. It’s good to have them with us,” said Pima Mayor C.B. Fletcher. “I just wish our numbers would have been higher. I wish people would have filled out their Census forms. It would have helped an awful lot. There’s going to be 10 years before we have the opportunity to increase our federal funding (again).”
Sherrill Teeter, Pima councilwoman, had the same reaction to the numbers, saying she believed there were more people living in the community than the Census was able to count.
“I know that Pima has grown quite a bit, even since the Census has been completed. We’ve got a bunch more people moving in. I’m glad we’ve got more accurate numbers, but I know a lot of our citizens still weren’t counted,” she said. “It’s so hard to catch everybody and a lot of people just won’t do it for whatever reason. Some people won’t do it for anti-government. I know our census takers and a few other people were really making sure that our census was complete this year. I think we got most of our population counted, the biggest part of it. We do have people who live off the grid, and it’s hard to find them.”