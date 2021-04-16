The National Weather Service is predicting above-normal rainfall for the upcoming monsoons and local firefighters and ranchers and cotton farmers are desperately hoping the predictions come true.
Ken Drozd, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said the Climate Prediction Center believes the monsoons might come a little earlier than usual this year. The storms may begin in late June and continue through August.
Cotton
Randy Norton, director of the Graham County Extension office for the University of Arizona, said cotton planting season will begin within the next week in Graham and Greenlee counties. However, some farmers will likely be reducing how many acres they plant due to the ongoing drought.
According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, Arizona has been in some stage of drought since 1994.
Greenlee and Graham counties recorded the fourth driest year in 126 years last year, said National Weather Service meteorologist Rob Howlett.
During 2020, Greenlee County received 9.75 inches of rain when the average rainfall is 16.77 inches and Graham County received 8.29 inches and its average is 15.24 inches, he said.
From Jan. 1 to March 31, Greenlee County received 2.46 inches of precipitation compared to the average of 3.80 inches. Graham County received 2.11 inches compared to the average of 3.73 inches, Howlett said.
Norton estimates some cotton farmers will have to reduce their acreage from 10% to 15%, depending upon their access to water. The reduction is coming at the same time that cotton prices are increasing.
Late last year, upland cotton was about 60 cents a pound and now it’s around 86 cents, Norton said.
“The prices have made quite a rebound. It’s all about supply and demand,” he said.
Cotton is a global commodity, and the pressure points of national demand create a higher price, he said.
Graham County farmer Jay Larson said he is planting roughly 25% less cotton than the previous year, and the previous year was also less than the year before.
“We can hope for a monsoon season every year, but it’s not a guarantee of receiving the water,” he said. “It’s encouraging that the prices are better right now. But at the same time, we’re trying to be very moderate in our planting intentions because the water situation is definitely tough right now.”
Cattle
Nate Brawley, who specializes in animal production systems at the Graham County Extension office for the University of Arizona, owns the 6,500-acre Tongue Ranch southeast of Safford. He said he has never seen a drought as bad as this.
“It is pretty ugly, to say the least, because we had no monsoon or winter moisture. A lot of guys have culled their cow herds,” he said.
If the rains don’t arrive and starving cattle remain on the land they could destroy what little vegetation remains, Brawley explained. As a result, ranchers are selling portions of their herds to protect the land from over-grazing, Brawley explained.
Some ranchers in Northern Arizona have decided to sell all of their cattle and Graham and Greenlee county ranchers are trying to avoid having to do so, he said.
“The feed-lot usage is more than ever,” Brawley said. “As far as range conditions, there isn’t much out there for the cattle to eat right now.”
The price of beef is also hurting ranchers right now, Brawley said.
“The market is so poor. Right now, it’s not a good time to sell the cows because you’re not getting the price they’re worth. It’s a nationwide drought. There’s not a market for cows right now,” he said.
Matt Herrington, owner of the Herrington Cattle Company north of Safford, opened a feedlot in the middle of last year, and on Wednesday morning one corral held roughly 2,000 cattle.
That number is up and he attributes the increase to the drought.
“I sure hope it rains. Pray for rain,” he said.
Jeff Menges, a fourth-generation cattle rancher whose ranch straddles Graham and Greenlee counties, is trying to keep his base-herd intact, but has sold 10-15% of it.
“We’re trying to survive until the summer rains,” he said.
There are a fair amount of cat claw trees and mesquite trees on his ranch, which has helped feed his cattle. However, he has had to supplement his herd’s diet with protein pellets since October. He also has placed 400 cattle in a feedlot.
So far, he has brought in about 150 tons of hay, Menges said.
“If it doesn’t rain, the cows will have to go,” he said.
He hasn’t dealt with a dry monsoon season and winter like this in his 34 years of ranching. This year’s decisions have been quite tough, he said.
Calver Allred, a Graham County rancher, is trying to spread his cattle across 50,0000 acres hoping each animal will have enough feed. Keeping his cattle from over-grazing and keep them healthy is key, he said. If a cow isn’t healthy, it won’t produce a healthy calf the next year.
“There are a lot of variables. But as long as I can get my bills paid, that my main focus,” he said.
Fire
With the ongoing drought, fire officials are on high alert just waiting for all of the brush fire calls.
Drozd, the National Weather Service spokesman, even pointed out monsoons often start with more lightning than moisture.
The fire chiefs throughout Graham and Greenlee counties hope people use their common sense. For examples, campfires need to be heavily monitored, propane should be used for cooking and no one should be burning their weeds.
Mike Payne, Thatcher fire chief, and Clark Bingham, Safford fire chief, said locals should haul weeds and tree limbs to the city dump.
“We’ve already had one structure fire from burning by a home. We had three last year where people were burning grass and it got into a structure,” Bingham said. “There are other means. Get a rake, shovel, round up and general hard work to prevent losing your home to a fire when it goes the wrong way.”
Duane Turner, Morenci fire chief, said the mine pays for a landscaping company to pick up weeds curbside if Morenci residents contact the housing department about it.
The Pima Fire Department has already dealt with multiple brush fires this year.
“We have had three brush fires so far this year, the last two have been on days that were windy. They were caused by someone burning when they should not have been because of the windy conditions,” said Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell said.
Permit or not, people who burn recklessly can receive a citation, Bingham warned.