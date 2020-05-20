Movie fans will soon be able to enjoy the big screen again, with some local theaters gearing up to reopen this weekend after being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Governor Doug Ducey recently said movie theaters would be allowed to reopen as early as May 16 if they chose. No local theaters took him up on that immediately, but at least two will welcome back moviegoers this weekend.
Safford's Victory Fellowship Theatre will reopen Friday, according to its Facebook page. No further details were available Sunday morning, and movies and showtimes had not been posted.
The Victory concession stand is open, with curbside pickup available, Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.. In addition, their coffee shop is open for takeout Monday through Saturday from 2-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For updates on Victory Fellowship Theatre, call 928-428-1503 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Safford.Movies/.
The Willcox Historic Theater also planned to restart its big screens Friday. Meanwhile, their concession stand is also open and offers curbside pickup. Concession stand hours are Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. and weekends from noon to 6 p.m.
Movies and showtimes for Willcox had not been posted Sunday morning, but the theater's Facebook page promised "a movie lineup of classics and the best comedies, drama, action and more." For updated movie information, visit https://www.willcoxtheater.com/ or call (520) 766-3333.
Allen Theatres, which operates the Morenci Theatre and Stargazer 5 in Safford, did not immediately return calls seeking information. According to their website, all locations were still closed as of Sunday.