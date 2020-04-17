Local residents who live near Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area are tired. They're sick and tired of the litter, drunk drivers and random target shooting they say have long been issues at the recreation area.
Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area consists of wildlife habitats and includes a 10-acre fishing pond and riparian stream. The wildlife area is located roughly five miles from the town of Pima and is maintained by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish.
Game and Fish had to close Pond 3, a popular fishing and swimming area, at night recently because the crowds were violating social distancing regulations.
Locals who live near the ponds, however, say speeding, littering, and drinking have always been issues and they've not been caused by individuals attempting to socially distance from each other.
“Weekends are the worst, people come and trash the place, they dump their trash beside the barrels. There is no law out here. Prisoners used to come and pick up but now the prisoners are on lock down,” said Kevin Scrivner.
Scrivner, whose home is adjacent to the road entering the wildlife area, said the traffic worsens during the summer months. He's seen wrecks, had vehicles run into his fences, and in extreme cases, heard people shooting as they drive down the road at night.
The road is not maintained properly and the only time he sees law enforcement officers is when they are called to a scene by neighbors, Scrivner said.
“We’re at the end of our rope, people are constantly being helicoptered out of here and for all these years it’s been ignored,” he said.
He's made requests to county officials to maintain the road, which resulted in cautionary sign placement.
Scrivner did laud the efforts of a new local game warden who has extended efforts to maintain the wildlife area. However, he remains angry about the mistreatment of the area in general.
He and his neighbors once calculated 288 vehicles drove to the pond in a single day.
Tim Logan, who lives one quarter of a mile from the ponds, has resided in the area for a decade. He's upset about the littering and the wrecks.
“My thing is with the county and them not taking it seriously. It’s a county maintained road and a lot of the wrecks are caused from how unsafe the maintenance of the road is,” said Logan.
Steve James has lived one half mile from the pond for 26 years and agrees traffic to the ponds escalates in the spring and continues through the summer.
Like Scrivner, James lauded the effort of the new game warden and said the new warden has cited individuals recently for unsafe driving.
Unlike many other ponds and lakes, there is no entrance fee to the wildlife area and James said the area is a great resource for locals.
“I would like to see the general public show more respect to the wildlife area,” said James. “It’s a shame that people want to abuse it.”
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said he looked in the database to search for reports regarding the Cluff Ranch and Klondyke area and found calls in the past 18 months regarding juvenile problems.
He has heard comments about traffic concerns and individuals who are drinking too much at the ponds, he said.
“As this COVID-19 comes to an end and summer activities begins at Cluff Ponds, at Fry Mesa, and all the other areas that sometimes attract that kind of activity, we’re going to try our best to monitor the situations and have some law enforcement presence there that will allow us to either educate people, or make arrests as needed,” said McCormies.
McCormies said he has not heard of any large groups being broken up due to social distancing.
“We will attempt to keep a closer eye on that (area) as it continues to warm up,” said McCormies.
Mark Hart, a Game and Fish spokesman, said there have been groups of up to 40 people gathering together at Cluff Pond Number 3 despite social distancing guidelines.
“We are trying for voluntary compliance, and working on signage to help keep visitors aware that it's still important to follow the CDC guidelines and practice social distancing in the great outdoors," Hart said via email. "We want people to use our wildlife areas for recreation and exercise. But we want them to do it safely.”
On Friday afternoon, the Pond No. 3 was bustling with activities. Cars filled with people drove down the dirt road to the pond while teenagers in large trucks sped by. A single trash can was filled with garbage next to the bathrooms and trash debris was littered near the parking area.
A truck was parked on the boat ramp as teens gathered in groups and families took advantage of the area. Just over 20 vehicles were parked near the pond at roughly 4:30 pm.