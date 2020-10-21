Locals are getting creative this Halloween season to ensure families can have some fun despite COVID-19, including creating a brand new event.
Summer Martin’s family has always celebrated Halloween and her husband’s birthday is on the holiday. She’s determined to keep spooky traditions alive.
Working with other local moms, Martin orchestrated a trunk-or-treat on Halloween night at the Graham County Fairgrounds. In addition, games will be set up in the agricultural building and a costume contest.
Martin said she was amazed about was how quickly everyone decided to join in and help.
“We decided to take things into our own hands, we can do this ourselves. Word spread really quickly,” Martin said. “We had a bake sale and that covered the cost of the building, which was $300 and the insurance, which was $245.”
To keep everyone safe, kids will not be allowed to pick their own candies out of bags. Instead, distributors wearing gloves will hand the candy to the children.
Games will be sanitized and there will be limited occupancy in the building, Martin said.
Aside from the family fun element, Martin also hopes to help support small businesses affected by COVID-19. Businesses are invited to set up tables at the event free of charge.
“I know the major victims of this virus are the small businesses. We told all the small businesses not to worry about table fees. You just get your decorations and come down to remind everyone you’re open for business,” Martin said.