THATCHER — Residents of Graham and Greenlee counties received a special postcard in the mail last week from Eastern Arizona College, reminding them to register for Spring 2020 classes.
Students have been registering for since October and the classes are filling up fast, so for those who have considered taking a college course, now is the time. The spring schedule is filled with classes to help take charge of one’s life.
EAC has the classes people want. Want to learn the art of yoga? Or maybe gem faceting or genealogy? These courses and more are available just around the corner at Eastern Arizona College.
The campus is filled with instructors ready to teach the skills students want to learn. Whether one is a graduating high school senior ready to begin a college education, a full-time employee wanting to update skills in a technical area, or someone who wants to take a course for life enrichment, check out EAC. EAC also has a full list of online courses that can be completed entirely from the comfort of one’s own home or office.
Tuition is affordable. Tuition at EAC continues to be $90 per credit hour for the first 11 credit hours and only $1,350 a semester for 12 credit hours and more for Arizona residents. Senior Citizen Scholarships are available that cover the cost of in-state tuition for students 55 years of age and older.
Registering is easy. Register online from the convenience of home at www.eac.edu or call 928-428-8270 to register over the phone.
Spring classes begin Jan. 13, 2019. To access the online, searchable class schedules, visit www.eac.edu/schedule.