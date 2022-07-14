Long-dormant youth leadership concept gets new life

Fourteen teens from Graham and Greenlee counties are participating in a program that two local service clubs are hoping will help address a looming vacuum in local leadership.
The Building Community Youth Leaders (BCYL) program held its first kickoff camp and workshop June 3 and 4 at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher.
The program, designed for high school students ages 15 to 18, was founded by the Rotary Club of Gila Valley and the Safford Rotary Club. Participants will continue to participate in workshops through the fall semester as the delegates design and host a leadership camp for a younger cohort consisting of fifth- through seventh-graders.
John Ratje, retired director of Mount Graham International Observatory and current secretary of the Gila Valley Rotary, said BCYL is tailored after a similar program his club led from 2003 to 2007 called Camp TACO (Teens Achieving Challenge Opportunities).
Ratje said that for Camp TACO, 4-H provided the high school age component for a program of teens leading teens — high school age youth leading younger elementary age youth. The program ended after 4-H withdrew.
Years passed, and the Rotary Club eventually decided to give the idea another go. This time, however, club decided it would take on the responsibility of developing and training the older teen leadership cohort itself.
Ratje explained the importance of the teens learning to teach younger kids.
“Today, at least some elementary school students are making life-transforming decisions,” he said. “It is our belief that many school systems have little in the way of official leadership training (that being an awareness of vision, communication, organization and synergism) as part of their curriculum. With the faltering of the Boy Scout program in this region and a limited Girl Scout program, we believe there is a significant youth leadership vacuum.”
The BCYL program is intended to be a permanent program, Ratje said. Each year the program for the older cohort would be conducted over summer and fall, and the younger cohort would begin during the spring semester.
There is no cost to the kids. The program is supported by Freeport-McMoRan, United Way, Eastern Arizona College, Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce and LifeNet AZ.
Ratje said the program was created with inspiration and direction from the book “Team Leadership Skills for Teens — Youth Leading Youth,” by Brian T. Phelps. The book goes over the key components of leadership including vision, communication, organization and synergism. BCYL combines these teaching tactics with empowering youth of Graham and Greenlee counties to be proactive in their communities, he explained.
The June 3-4 kickoff camp featured multiple exercises and activities for the teens to be introduced to leadership concepts and begin to apply these skills in real-world scenarios. Activities included participants working together to get all teammates over a 10-foot wall, untangling themselves from a “human knot” without releasing their hands, helping all team members pass through a “spider web,” racing together on giant skis and watching the film “Hoosiers” while looking for 11 skills of leadership.
On July 29, the delegate teams will return to Eastern Arizona College for additional leadership training, Ratje said. Over the rest of the summer and fall, the program will combine additional leadership training with occupational tours of mining, cotton ginning, the observatory and others, he added.