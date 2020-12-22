Jared Rios will tell you every skateboarder dreams of becoming a professional skateboarder or opening a skate shop. He recently did the latter.
Rios held the grand opening of his Cheecharrone SK8 Shop, 201 E U.S. Highway 70, last week. When he was brainstorming for the name of the shop Rios said he liked the sound of the word because it made him laugh, and he wanted a unique name for his shop.
Rios, who grew up in Graham County, started skateboarding at the age of five. He loves every aspect of the sport.
“It’s a lifestyle, it’s almost like a cult following. It’s like a community,” he said. “You fall in love with this. Skating teaches you to deal with your fears and conquer them.”
Rios was injured while serving in the U.S. Army and left the service in 1996 after four years with an honorable discharge and disability benefits. He gave up skateboarding for years after two back surgeries, but when his daughter Aevah was 12, he jumped back into the sport in 2013 and has lost 50 pounds.
His dream of opening his own skateshop began taking shape in September after he received money from a lawsuit he filed against the U.S. Army.
It hasn’t been a smooth process due to COVID-19 and the popularity of skateboarding; it’s been difficult for Rios to buy skateboards, specialty shoes, and other skateboard-related items.
Many shoe and skateboard manufacturers were sold out. It was after many hours of countless calls, and the help of his friends who owned shops elsewhere, that he was able to purchase certain brands of shoes for his shop.
Skateboarding as a whole has gained in popularity and is scheduled to be in the 2021 summer Olympics in Japan.
“I started getting whatever I could, and I was stocking up on everything because I knew I would be hitting right around Christmas when I would open. The COVID thing kind of killed the bigger name manufacturers who do everything in China, their stuff couldn’t get over here.”
Rios is also proud to say he is selling boards with his own artwork on them. His boards have a white background and the name of the shop along with a depiction of a skateboarding pig with a green hat and a forked tongue. This logo is also painted on the side of his building.
“Skating teaches you creativity and individuality. Everything we do is art and style, everything about it. From our boards to the artwork on the bottom of the board to the grip tape that has graphics. Colors. It’s all customizable,” he said.
Eventually, Rios said he hopes to open a skatepark behind the shop he is renting. Also, he hopes to eventually convince the Graham County Board of Supervisors to build a large skateboard park at the Graham County Fairgrounds and have it include a 14-foot keyhole bowl, a perfectly round area without bumps or ridges.
If the county built a 14-foot keyhole bowl, Rios said he believes it would be the largest in the U.S. and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk would visit the Gila Valley.
If skaters have never skated something before, they’re going to want to skate it, Rios said.
“And if it’s a 14-foot keyhole bowl, people are going to be coming from all around to skate it. That means staying here in our hotels, shopping in our stores, and being here for a few days,” he said.