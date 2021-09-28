You’ve probably travelled on hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of miles of paved road in your life. Have you ever stopped to think, who built this road? What’s their story?
Well, 81-year-old Safford native Donald Miller is one of those people who built a lot of the infrastructure throughout Graham County and he has quite a story.
Born in Graham County in 1940 to a family with nine siblings, Miller by his account “worked everywhere,” from construction projects and farming jobs in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington, then back to the Safford Gin to helping mix mud for construction as a “mudman.” In 1974 he signed on to work for Graham County for $800 a month. Miller stayed with the county for more than 22 years in a variety of construction-related positions in which he built a significant amount of the county infrastructure still standing today.
Miller’s first job at the county involved laying brick for the expansion of the old juvenile detention center in the spot where the new Safford Police Department headquarters is located now.
“I think Donald cried when they did that,” joked Jim Moser, Graham County’s first engineer in 1973. Moser worked closely with Miller on a number of projects throughout his 23 year career at the county, where they became friends. Moser and Miller are still friends to this day.
“I couldn’t believe it. But it was a mess in there,” Miller said.
Miller also worked later on the Federal Correctional Institution Safford building jail cells.
Miller and Moser also worked on building a large bomb shelter attached to the Graham County Courthouse. The bomb shelter is now a part of the Graham County Superior Court campus.
Not only that, but they installed the Vietnam War veterans memorial in front of the court house.
Miller and Moser’s big project though was building the county fairgrounds out.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors at the time were adamant about building recreational facilities for the county so Miller’s crew of construction workers, most of whom were state prison inmates, went to work constructing a lot of the fairground infrastructure that still stands today.
With help from a landscape architectural class at the University of Arizona who drafted the blueprint of the fairgrounds, Miller’s construction crews built the fairground’s gazebo, light poles, the ticketbooth, the concession stand, a number of the horse barns, the bathrooms, the Common Sense Building and the Ag Building.
“There’s over 25,000 block in that,” Miller said about the Ag Building.
Miller and his team did everything at the building, including the brickwork, pouring concrete and even doing the carpentry work for the Common Sense Building.
“We all had a great relationship, we all got along really well. I don’t think we could have gotten it done if we didn’t get along,” Moser said. “It’s pretty nice for a little rural county fairground now.”
In the 90’s Miller drove graters and loaders and worked building roads throughout the county, including Hinton Road in Fort Thomas and roads into and around San Jose and the bridge.
“We built quite a few roads,” Miller said, sitting in his home in Pima.
Miller retired in 1997.
“Donald is a good guy, a real good guy,” Moser said, adding that Miller is exceptionally talented and could do anything he set his mind to. “He’s a good friend.”
Instead of taking credit for his many achievements and lasting accomplishments, Miller is much more interested in praising and thanking his friends and peers at the county for their service and accomplishments. Friends like Moser, Bobby Olsen, Mike Nichols, Ivan Russell, Bill Spradlin, Wayland Brown, Cara Lee Pratt, Hank Geitz, Dale and Bobby Olsen, Joe Carter, Hugh Hamman and the inmates in the work crews he worked with and supervised over the years.
“It makes you feel good. I just said I built that thing and I don’t get a damn bit of credit for it,” Miller said, laughing, about how he feels passing by something he helped build, or driving on the roads he helped build. “I wasn’t the only one who built it, but I was in on building it, the block work, the carpenter work, and everything, you know?”