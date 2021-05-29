If you are a parent looking to go on weekly outings with your kiddos, the Adventure Days group may be for you.
Every Tuesday, the group gathers at a location within Graham County to have a playtime for kids as their parents visit. Individual families are in charge of bringing their lunch and watching their children, said group leader Marci Barney.
Karen Peterson created the Adventure Day group in the early 2000’s and Barney took over early last year.
“It’s a fun activity that gets us out of the house in the summer,” she said. “This way we get to have an adult conversation with other parents as the kids get to go play. It’s always nice to meet new people and network with other parents.”
The weekly outings usually lasts for two hours with a packed lunch afterward.
The group usually gathers outside at such places as Discovery Park in Safford, the Safford Pool, or Roper Lake State Park.
One of the more memorable experiences they had involved purchasing blocks of ice and gathering at Eastern Arizona College. Sitting on the blocks of ice, the kids slid down the slopes of grass, Barney said.
Tanya McNeill, a Thatcher mom of six, said she appreciates the weekly outings.
“It’s great to have the opportunity just to have something to get out and do this summer,” she said. “It’s great to be with other people and other kiddos.”
The pandemic made participation last year difficult so she is looking forward to this year, McNeill said.
There is no cost to joining the group, Barney said. However, if the group meets at a pool or park with admittance fees, the families have to pay to enter.
Each week, Barney posts the location of the outings on the Facebook group, Adventure Day! There is no age limit for children within the group.