According to recent news reports, Boeing Co. estimates the world will need more than 600,000 new pilots in the next two decades.
The Pima Unified School District has every intention of helping fill those spots.
As of this year, Pima High School started offering a three-year course that gives students the opportunity to not only earn college credits through the Gila Institute for Technology school district and Eastern Arizona College, but to obtain a private pilot’s license or drone operator’s license.
Seventeen students are enrolled in the class right now and beginning next year, students from other Gila Valley high schools will also have a chance to participate.
Math teacher Stephanie Hoopes received an email last year from Principal Cody Barlow telling her the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, with the help of some airlines, had created classes for high school students because they were concerned about a shortage of airline pilots.
Barlow wanted to offer their students more electives and asked her to take a look at the curriculum.
“I said ‘Yes, this would be something easy to take over’ and then they said ‘By the way, we want you to teach it,’” Hoopes said.
Pima Unified School District Superintendent Sean Rickert said the program was created so Pima students could “develop strong connections between what they learn and where they want their education to take them.”
“We also want our students to be part of the future of the Valley. Almost a decade ago a survey was conducted by the economic development folks looking at where we could seek growth. Aviation is an industry where our community can thrive, so it only made sense to pursue the program when the opportunity arose,” Rickert said.
Arizona’s future
Just Wednesday morning, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and Cirrus Aircraft, announced they’ll be building new facilities in Mesa and Chandler. Gulfstream’s $70 million facility will allow the company to conduct more maintenance, repairs and overhauls, according to the Arizona Republic. The same article states Cirrus will be focusing on electrical and software engineering and avionics at its new innovation center in Chandler.
Rickert expressed his gratitude to GIFT Superintendent and the GIFT board for their support.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” he said.
Hoopes was reluctant to teach the class at first.
“My husband was a flight attendant and that’s about all I know about aviation. But after looking at the course, I loved the curriculum,” Hoopes said. “I loved that it included math and it included science and that kids can go directly out of high school and get started into an (aviation) program. I love that it gives Pima kids some more opportunities.”
Not a single second thought has entered her head since she took on the class.
“It’s pretty exciting. As I started teaching the class all of a sudden I’m like ‘I’m in.’ I love that I have students who want to be here, unlike math. In this aviation class, it’s “What else? What about this?’ They soak in a lot.”
The first year of the program provides an overview of aerospace and includes sections about its history, NASA, rockets, women pilots, hot air balloons and drones.
The second year focuses on preparing for license exams and gives kids an opportunity to pilot drones. The third year will be “almost all hands on” with drones and a flight simulator, which have been ordered using a portion of a $15,000 grant provided by GIFT, Hoopes said. (This year, they’re using a drone she owns.)
Some of her students took the class because they needed to fill their schedule; others are interested in pursuing a career in aviation, Hoopes said.
So far this semester, the kids have made hot air balloons using such things as balloons, fishing wire, straw, tape and paper clips. They’ve also made gliders and wind tunnels. Jet rockets are next.
“We handed out little wooden gliders and over the next few days based on what we learned about the forces of flight, they were making adjustments to their glider,” she said.
The kids have also gotten to fly in hot air balloons thanks to Susan Lindsey of AZ Air Ventures and last weekend they attended the airshow “Thunder and Lightning over Arizona” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
The vast majority of her students have never flown in a plane before, Hoopes said.
“By the end of this school year every one of them will have an opportunity to fly in a plane,” Hoopes said. “I have a few private pilot friends who are going to take them up, just to see if they really, really do want this.”
Fascinated students
Seniors Mason Palmer, 18, Shae Penrod, 18, and Aaron “Chicken” Taylor, 17, all love Hoopes’ class.
Palmer wants to get both his private pilot’s license and his drone license. He dreams of using a drone in his future landscaping business and to make money on the side. Although he’s owned his own drone for awhile now, he’s learned they are used in a many more ways than he originally envisioned.
Shae and Chicken have both grown up watching World War II movies thanks to their fathers and would like to become pilots. Shae loves the movie “Pearl Harbor” and is especially enamored with B17s.
Taking the class just made sense to him, Chicken said.
“Most of my dad’s side of the family have been involved with the air force. My dad’s overseas in Iraq working with Lockheed Martin and my grandpa and uncles owned push planes,” Chicken said.
All three have enjoyed having Hoopes for a teacher.
“She’s awesome. She’s the perfect teacher for this class because she’s very enthusiastic. I wouldn’t want anybody else to teach this class,” Shae said.
Their love for her is reciprocated. She’s gone so far as to obtain permission from AOPA to cram a lot of the second and third-year materials into this year so her seniors can try to obtain their licenses this year. The program was designed for students to take their exams at the end of the third-year.
Future goals
Hoopes, who is in her seventh year at PHS, is so enthusiastic about the class she’s not only teaching it, she’s become a student herself.
“My interest in flying has grown considerably. I’m working on becoming a ground instructor and I’ll have my commercial drone pilots license before they do; that’s the goal,” Hoopes said.
She loves seeing her students’ minds expand with the possibilities while sitting in her class.
“One of my biggest challenges as a teacher, especially in a small town, is to help them see there’s more in the world, that the mine provides some great jobs, but so many of them feel like ‘Oh, I’ll just go work at the mine,’ because that’s what there is here. It’s not necessarily that they love it, but ‘That’s what my dad does, that’s what my family does,’” Hoopes said. “I love giving them opportunities.”
When she tells them they can travel around the world as a job, their reaction is a surprised “What?”
“Some of them have said, ‘Oh, I could go to college. Oh, I could do a lot of things with this,’” Hoopes said. “I love seeing this. Some of them money is always the issue and the AOPA offers more than $1.7 million in scholarships for the students who are in these classes.”
Seeing the hot air balloon and hearing about the Tucson airshow prompted a lot of excitement and questions, she said.
“That’s a class? How do I get in that class?”