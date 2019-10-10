SAFFORD — A community meeting last Monday evening at The Plank restaurant served not only to review this year’s SalsaFest, but also as a springboard for planning next year’s event.
“We want to start getting ideas right now,” said Graham County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vance Bryce.
The Salsa Trail fourth-quarter meeting, “The Future of SalsaFest,” drew a full house to The Plank’s meeting space as community members came together to offer feedback on 2019 and suggestions for 2020. Sponsored by the Safford Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce, SalsaFest serves as a fund-raiser for the Lions, who put the money from chip sales into Eastern Arizona College scholarships for area seniors.
Safford Lions Club President Ed Lopez said 1,200 bags of chips were sold this year, up from 800 to 900 at last year’s event, and Lions Club member Jon Stewart said there were more food vendors.
Bryce said one reason for the meeting was to see how the chamber and the Lions Club could work better together.
Increased print and radio marketing, spreading the word beyond Safford, manpower needs and the impact of street closures were among the topics raised Monday. Attendees also discussed the prospects of pre-purchasing chips and having salsa vendors set up along Main Street rather than in front of City Hall, though Lions Club member Rodrick Hogg said the latter could impact chip sales.
Stewart said Downtown streets were closed to allow vendors and the children’s area to set up as well as for safety, and apologized to local businesses for any inconveniences. Safford Downtown Association President Danny Smith suggested closing the streets later on opening day in the future.
Other concerns were vendors closing down as the Saturday night concert began, leading visitors to leave early, and signs prohibiting guns placed around the event, which, it was pointed out, had no legal effect and were unenforceable. The signs will not be at next year’s event. It was also suggested that informational vendors, such as the Gila Watershed Partnership, be located farther from the stage.
Meeting attendees were also treated to a short film on the Tunbridge, Vt., World’s Fair, put on by a town of 1,100. That film inspired Aerial Pilot Productions owner Michael Allison to propose making a similar video celebrating SalsaFest.
Safford Downtown Association board member John Howard believed the event could be expanded, while remaining a Lions Club fund-raiser. Howard said the Downtown Association should step up more, and Bryce said the same of the Chamber of Commerce,
Bryce and Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Brianna DeRusha Morris, who called Monday evening “meeting number one,” were pleased by the high turnout.
“SalsaFest is awesome, and that’s what inspires the passion from the community,” Bryce said, adding that he wanted to see everyone “in love with SalsaFest.”
“It is truly a community effort, a true team effort,” Stewart said.