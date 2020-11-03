Early voting results seem to indicate Danny Smith will begin serving his third year as a Graham County District 3 Supervisor in January.
Smith ended up with nearly 75 percent of the county's early votes compared to Democratic challenger Nicholas Nordgran-Tellez's 25 percent.
"I'm so grateful to the voters in Graham County and the ones who believe in me. I have a lot more work to do representing all of the voters," Smith said.
Nordgran-Tellez took the results in stride.
"I'm feeling optimistic and hopeful. I'm glad a Democrat made a run for District 3," Nordgran-Tellez said. "I will be running in the next elections. This will not be the end all for my political career. I will be running in others."
Leading up to the election Smith said he was happy with the many projects that have come to fruition, but believed much more can be done.
Smith, the founder of the Downtown Safford Association, wants to draw more businesses to the Gila Valley, but equally important to him is improving people’s quality of life, attracting new people to the valley and helping existing businesses prosper.
Smith estimates he’s written dozens of grant applications for $4 million in projects since his first grant application — a $200,000 landscaping project for the Arizona Department of Transportation block.
One of Smith’s largest projects to date is the remodeling project of the Safford Theater. He estimates he’s raised $850,000 for the project, which is expected to wrap up next May.
If re-elected, Smith said one of his main priorities would be to convince others about the need for a formal economic development effort.
“Whether I’m in office or not, I want to bring a collective economic development effort together in Graham County,” Smith said. “Every entity, like the chamber, the downtown association, even the media, cities and towns, everyone has a role in economic development, but there’s no entity in which that is their job every day, to promote Graham County. We react to economic development opportunities, but we don’t pursue them.”
Nordgran-Tellez, a Solomon native, said he was running, in part, to bring more diversity to government positions with the Gila Valley.
Water, economic growth, substance abuse and homelessness were also at the top of his priority list, he said.
He said he wanted to help existing small businesses and those who dream of creating their own small businesses.
Because COVID-19 limited his ability to raise campaign funds and because there aren’t a lot of Democrats in Graham County, Nordgran-Tellez said he knew he was facing an uphill battle.
The following races were uncontested: County attorney, assessor, recorder, sheriff, school superintendent, treasurer, Board of Supervisors District 1 and District 2.