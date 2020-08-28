Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods is a little concerned. He’s got a police force of 11 and nine of them will be eligible to retire within six years.
He’s losing one detective in January.
Replacing the detective isn’t the problem; he can promote from within.
Finding someone to fill the hole left in the lower ranks is the issue and that’s why Woods sought the approval of the City Council recently to go ahead and advertise for the position now, not in a couple of months.
On Monday, Thatcher announced on Facebook and elsewhere that it’s accepting applications. The salary range is from $55,736 to $78,754 and the town pays all of the health insurance costs for both employee and family, the ad says.
Woods said he hasn’t had to hire any officers for the last five years and he’s not sure what to expect in terms of response.
Hiring a qualified officer as quickly as possible is critical, given the size of the department, he said.
“To be down one or two really puts us in a bind staffing-wise,” he said.
Diminishing interest
The department has been lucky in the past in terms of recruitment and retention because the town tends to pay fairly well and offer good benefits, but fewer people are interested in policing nowadays, Woods said. The State of Arizona’s public safety retirement program has also undergone changes that make it less attractive, he said.
According to the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit police research and policy organization, more police officers are retiring at the same time fewer are seeking careers in law enforcement.
A forum survey conducted last fall found that about 8.5 percent of current officers are eligible for retirement and 15.5 percent will become eligible within five years. Sixty-three percent of agencies that responded to PERF’s survey said the number of applicants for police officer positions had decreased, either significantly (36%) or slightly (27%), over the past five years. In the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, for example, the number of applications arriving through the department’s online portal has declined nearly 60 percent since 2010. Agencies also reported special challenges recruiting minority, female, and bilingual officers.
Changes to the job itself are contributing to the declining applicants, the form said. Today’s officers must deal with social problems, such as untreated mental illness, substance abuse and homelessness.
The survey was also conducted well before the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake sparked police protests and riots across the nation and talk of defunding police.
Transfers and academies
There are two ways law enforcement agencies can fill open positions. For years, Thatcher and Safford have chosen to focus on hiring people who are already certified officers who simply want to move to another agency. The Pima Police Department and Graham County Sheriff’s Office put prospective officers through a police academy.
Thatcher used to send candidates through the academy years ago, but that was when the state agency that certifies police officers — Arizona Police Officers Standards and Training Board — paid for it, Woods said. It no longer does so.
Now, when agencies send future officers through an academy like the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center in Tucson, the agency has to pay roughly $15,000 to the academy, plus the recruit’s benefits, salary and expenses, such as equipment, Woods said.
Agencies can also “sponsor” recruits — at no cost — as they go through the academy, but those recruits are under no obligation to actually go to work for their sponsoring agency upon graduation. Woods said Thatcher sponsored two such recruits in the past, but both chose to go elsewhere.
Another drawback to going the academy route is the time involved, Woods said. Recruits spend six months in the academy and another four to six months training in the field with another officer before they can hit the streets alone.
Still, if not enough current officers apply for the current open position, Woods said he may have no choice but to go the academy route.
Selling points
The trick to hiring in the Gila Valley is finding officers and deputies who like what the communities and agencies have to offer.
Do they want to run from call-to-call-to call? Do they want to advance up the ladder? Do they want to investigate and specialize in DUI enforcement, sex crimes or violent crimes or do they want a variety?
“Some officers like being busier and some like having a bigger area to cover,” Woods said. “It all depends on what they like and what their career goals are. Our guys are more well-rounded.”
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr, agreed, what makes the Valley attractive to some, will turn others away.
“It depends on where you want to live and what you want to do,” he said.
Orr, too, is worried about attrition.
They recently had a position open and they received two applications from officers interested in transferring laterally from another agency. Typically, SPD receives 10 to 15 applications.
Over the next three to six years he anticipates losing four officers enrolled in the DROP program, but another three or four are also eligible to enter the program. The agency has 21 certified personnel on staff, including him.
DROP is a voluntary and irrevocable benefit program that offers Arizona police officers the opportunity to receive a one-time lump sum payment, at the time of their retirement, in addition to their monthly retirement benefit. The Deferred Retirement Option Plan was designed to keep officers working longer by making it financially worth it.
When they enter the program, they theoretically “retire” but keep working and drawing their regular salaries for up to five years. The pension payments the retiree would have been paid goes into a fund where they receive a guaranteed rate of return by the state retirement system.
Many older officers in the Gila Valley are either in the DROP program or will soon be eligible for the program. Once their five years are up, they have no choice but to retire.
Like Woods, Orr likes hiring officers from other agencies.
“Going through the academy is a long process. It’s a year before they’re out working by themselves,” Orr said.
People may be less interested in a law enforcement career now because of the political climate, Orr conceded. In years past, however, the economy was a driving factor.
“When the stock market is going well, we don’t get a lot of people who want to be police officers, but when it’s not going well, people think of law enforcement as a nice steady job,” he said.
Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen is in a better position than other agencies in the Valley. She’s the only one of six in her agency that’s eligible for retirement in the next five or six years.
Her agency puts officers through an academy. Every year, the town sets funds aside to pay for the police academy tuition.
“You get a cleaner officer. There are no performance issues,” Cauthen said. “It’s a little more expensive but you get a good officer.”
Although it takes roughly a year for the officer to be ready to work, she said the money and wait is worth it.
She hasn’t had a problem recruiting officers and she’s convinced it’s because Pima offers a competitive salary pays for officers’ insurance.
When one of her officers was considering working for sheriff’s office, Cauthen said the officer realized he made more working for Pima because of the insurance.
Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred said he’s not aware of anyone within his department who is considering retirement at this time, but he never looks forward to replacing deputies.
His biggest problem is pay; the GCSO is the lowest paying agency in the Valley, he said.
As a result, he is forced to put prospective deputies through an academy; he can’t find people interested in transferring to the GCSO, Allred said.
Making matters worse, deputies often treat the office as a training ground, Allred said. After they’ve been with the agency for a year or two, they end up moving to other, high-paid agencies.
He’s lost 15 deputies over the years to SPD, but he’s not bitter, Allred said.
“I’m not going to begrudge anyone for going for a little bit of money to take care of their families,” he said.
While the Gila Valley has always been supportive of its law enforcement agencies, the chiefs and the sheriff admitted to being concerned about what’s going on elsewhere.
“We’re very fortunate we live where we do,” Allred said.
The level of respect afforded officers has diminished greatly over the last few years all over the United States, Orr said. Screaming, yelling and talking back to officers has become the norm in other places of the country.