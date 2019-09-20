SAFFORD — Making sure those in need get nutritious food and clothing, and serving the spiritual needs of area youths has earned Mimi Lovridge the Pride of Safford award for September.
Lovridge volunteers at the Salt House, a unit at Thunderbird Mobile Home Estates purchased to serve as a food distribution point for those in need in the park. She works each Saturday, helping pick up food from Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry, as well as perishable items — such as vegetables, dairy and bread — from Safeway. She then helps direct distribution of those items.
She also helps with donation of clothes at the Salt House, ensuring that all donated items are stain free and holes free, making them acceptable for redistribution.
Lovridge also volunteers at Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry for food distribution each Tuesday and Thursday; she volunteers with Sidewalk Sunday School every Wednesday at First United Methodist Church; and, during the summer, she volunteered with vacation bible school and restoration fellowship at the church.