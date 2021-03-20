To say the Ben family loves to compete in rodeos is like saying dolphins love to swim. Of the nine Ben children, Suelinda is the only one who doesn’t spend her weekends barrel racing, goat tying or calf roping. It might be because, at 2, she’s still in diapers.
Rawley and Joelinda Ben are ranchers from Peridot and this weekend, four of their children were at the Graham County Fairgrounds competing in a rodeo put on by the Arizona High School and Junior High School Rodeo Association. Roughly 250 sixth through 12th graders participated in the event.
Arena, 17, competed in breakaway roping; Rawley Jr., 15, was busy team roping; Rosalinda, 13, competed in barrel racing, breakaway roping and ribbon roping and Braden, 12, gave his all in goat tying, breakaway roping and team roping.
Joelinda said her husband participated in high school rodeos and continues to team rope and calf rope so it didn’t surprise her their children would follow in his footsteps.
“They all started competing as soon as they started walking,” she said.
Their two oldest, Rawlinda, 20 and Brandon, 19, are away at college but still compete and their two youngest, Randen, 6, and Delinda, 7, compete in junior rodeo. Delinda barrel races and does ribbon roping, while Randen ropes dummies, rides sheep and team ropes.
The family has 20-30 horses and an arena of their own at home where they can hone their skills, but if it gets too crowded, there’s an arena up the street they can use, Joelinda said.
In 2016, Brandon won nationals in breakaway roping, she said with pride.
“It’s busy. We’re busy and always on the road. They compete everywhere. We get them to rodeos where ever we can,” Joelinda said. “They also participate in the Indian Nationals Finals Rodeo throughout the year.”
Members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, the Bens have traveled as far as Canada and Florida to compete in the INFR, she said.
It never crossed her mind not to compete, Arena said.
“Once I saw my brother and sister doing all of this I wanted to get into it and I did and it’s been really good,” she said.
Although they’re highly competitive, they also cheer each other on and give advice, she said.
Team roping is her favorite event, because it’s exciting, Arena said.
As for horses, Annah has earned top spot in her heart.
“She’s very small, but she’s really fast and she does calf roping and breakaway and she’s really good at that,” Arena said. “She really tries her best.”
It’s true, Kennedy Cook, 18, said. When horses love what they’re doing and they love their rider, it shows.
“The thing about horses is they are just like us, they have passions for different events as well,” Cook said. “And if you treat them right and if you treat them with care they’ll try their heart out for you.”
Cook is the student president of the Arizona High School Rodeo Association. The Willcox resident started competing in rodeos at 10 and has competed in the AHSRA and AJHSRA for the last seven years.
Every year, the association puts on 10 rodeos throughout Arizona from September through June and the top competitors move on to compete in state and national competitions. Cook, whose father, Mark, is the association president, competes in barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping and cutting.
The best part of rodeoing?
“I would say the people and the love for the sport and the passion,” Cook said.
It’s not like any other sport, she said.
“We have horses that we have to take care of. We have to haul them here and feed them every morning and every night and ensure they’re feeling healthy and they’re not crippled or anything,” Cook said. “It’s not like a baseball bat that you can put in the shed for a month and bring back out. There are things you have to do every day.”
AHSRA Vice President Lily Householder, 17, of Casa Grande agreed. Participants learn a lot about responsibility, accountability and great sportsmanship, she said.
Because the participants see each other so much, everyone becomes family too, she said.
“Everyone is here for everyone. If I need something I can ask anyone, they’ll be right there to help me,” she said.
As board members, Cook and Householder organize fundraisers and events and help out the younger participants.
“We see new members coming in everyday and we just want to help them get to know it like we did and get familiar with everything and become a part of it like we have,” Householder said.
Dallys Casillas, 18, of Thatcher has been competing since she was 5. She was in the barrel racing competition over the weekend, but has been in other events as well over the years.
“My favorite part about being involved in rodeos is that I get to spend time with my family. They are always there to support me,” she said. “I also love that I get to ride my horse and compete against other girls that are very talented. All the practice time I put into getting better everyday is something I love because when it’s time to run in the rodeos the long days of hard work pay off.”
Madi Whitmer, 16, of Thatcher was also barrel racing Saturday.
“It wasn’t the run we wanted, but at the end of the day we had fun,” Whitmer said.
Asked if she meant her family by the “we,” she laughed. No, she said, she meant she and Roxy, her 5-year-old horse.
Having had her since she was a yearling, Whitmer said she can just tell when Roxy is having fun.
“I raised her and we’ve become really close. She’s like my best friend,” Whitmer said.
Her dad began putting her on horses as soon as she could walk and in the fifth grade her New Year’s resolution was to get into rodeoing, she said.
Now a sophomore, she’s content knowing she’s getting better every run.
“You’re not always going to win, but you’ve got to keep on going and trying,” Whitmer said.