Queen of Hearts lottery winner Liz Pollock reacts to her big win Aug. 4 at the Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Club in Clifton. Second Vice Cmdr. Larry Avila, right, presented ceremonial check for $83,783.
Elizabeth “Liz” Pollock, a Clifton born and raised business owner in her hometown, said Friday she was still in shock after learning she was the winner of a $83,783 jackpot.
With just two cards of full deck left to choose for the Queen of Hearts card at Clifton’s American Legion Post 28 Thursday, she picked the coveted queen.
Pollock’s uncle actually purchased the lucky ticket on her behalf, she said. “I can never leave the restaurant early because I run the restaurant,” she said, referring to El Corralito, a pizza restaurant she and her mother co-own. “So my uncle comes from Safford and collects the money,” she added.
After work, Pollock made her way to the Legion to join her two uncles, her mother, her stepdad and two cousins. When her ticket, number 43, was called, she was in disbelief. She’d been playing the lottery for more than a year.
“I’ve never been called before,” Pollock said. “I was just like, ‘What are the chances?’”
“Bill, the guy who was actually cutting the card out, he was shaking,” she said. At the last minutes, she doubted her choice and asked if she could swap choices.
‘No, it’s too late,’ he’d said, she recalled.
Then she saw the red as the corner of the card lifted.
“We were just like jumping up and down,” Pollock said of she and family after the confirmation. “I’ve just never been lucky,” she said. “I’ve always been blessed,” she added. “God has always looked out for me.”
Pollock said that twice before her lucky day, friends had reached out to tell her she would win.
“A couple weeks ago, I had a person call and say she had a dream that I won,” she said. And the morning of the drawing, on Aug.4, her roommate texted her, saying “ I hope you win at the Queen of Hearts tonight. I think you’re going to win it.”
“It’s just very emotional,” Pollock said. “Everybody keeps saying I deserve it.”
The big question now is what to do with her loot.
“One of my dreams is to go to Italy,” she said. “So I am going to Italy.” She said perhaps next year she’d travel there for her birthday in October.
“The rest I’m just going to save,” she said. “I want to keep humble.”
“I’m still in shock,” she said.
While Post 28 Cmdr. John Frieda was at home recovering from knee surgery, 2nd Vice Cmdr. Larry Avila was on hand to proffer the giant check. Taxes will be taken out of the final amount.
Freida said Friday morning the next Queen of Hearts lottery will be postponed until renovations on the Legion Hall are complete.
“We won’t have another one now until we remodel,” he said.
He expressed hope that work would start within a month’s time.