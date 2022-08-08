Clifton woman wins almost $84K jackpot

Queen of Hearts lottery winner Liz Pollock reacts to her big win Aug. 4 at the Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Club in Clifton. Second Vice Cmdr. Larry Avila, right, presented ceremonial check for $83,783.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Elizabeth “Liz” Pollock, a Clifton born and raised business owner in her hometown, said Friday she was still in shock after learning she was the winner of a $83,783 jackpot.

With just two cards of full deck left to choose for the Queen of Hearts card at Clifton’s American Legion Post 28 Thursday, she picked the coveted queen.

