After more than 100 years of operation, the Lunt Dairy will be transitioning away from the dairy business to focus solely on ranching and farming.
The beginning of the Lunt Dairy was described in an article written by Henry Rudd Lunt and Colleen M. Lunt and published in the Eastern Arizona Courier in 2016 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the dairy.
According to the article, Mary Lunt and her boys, Kenneth, Olas and Rudd, arrived in Duncan on one train and her husband, Broughton, arrived in another, accompanied by chickens as well as their Jersey cow, named Buttercup. Buttercup would be the first dairy cow in the long line of milk production spanning over 103 years.
The couple bought 40 acres of land for $6,800, and for the first few years they farmed corn, oats, as well as hay. Years later, they built a 10-cow dairy barn where they milked the cows by hand until they bought their first milking machine in 1945. Up until 1948, the Lunts used a cart and horse to haul the milk to Ed Lunt, who pasteurized, bottled and sold it.
When Broughton Lunt died in 1946, Mary Lunt and Sons partnership was formed by the couple's four sons: Rudd, Elno, Irl and Elvin.
The dairy is located near the New Mexico border between Duncan and Virden. Four generations of Lunts worked on the business as it grew. The Lunt family partners now farm roughly 700 acres and raise 250 beef cows.
The dairy, however, is now being shut down and their milk cows sold to other dairy farms. When asked why the dairy had to close, Jace Lunt, the great-great-great grandson of the original Lunt dairy owners, explained the difficulties of modern-day dairy farming.
“The agricultural community is affected by labor shortages. It’s almost impossible for me to keep employees when other people can pay a whole lot more than me. It’s not just us,” he said. “Obviously it’s a sad thing. The business has been in our family for over 100 years. It was a tough decision but it was something we felt we had to do.”
He also pointed out many older partners want to retire.
Richard Lunt, one of the partners of the dairy, was elected as Greenlee County supervisor in 2004 and left the dairy business.
Jace Lunt said the partners will retain ownership of the land as well as the facilities, but they have already sold off 700 dairy cows. He said the workers on the dairy, roughly eight of them, will be impacted by the closure.
Keith Hansen, whose wife grew up on the dairy, has lived in the area for 40 years and raised his children while working on the dairy farm.
“It was a difficult decision, yes, mainly because it’s been such a great place to raise families,” said Hansen. “We just know change has to happen, it isn’t always easy.”
Beth, Keith’s wife, shared some of her adventures of growing up on the dairy farm through email. As a child she would drive the truck as her brothers, father and various high school boys loaded the hay. She would have to lay down to operate the clutch of the truck.
“...one day a man came to talk to my dad and asked how he got the truck to steer straight between rows of hay. My dad laughed and told him to look inside. I was on my back pushing the clutch in,” Beth Hansen wrote.
She described milking cows in the cold and drinking hot chocolate, racing to clean the outside of the barn, and running away from loose bulls. Tending to fields of corn or cotton, she and her siblings would sneak into the watermelon patch for a snack if it was nearby. One day Beth’s cousin was struck by lightning after it hit a cow, and he walked down the road as if he was drunk. Her uncle saw him and told him to quit messing around and get back to work before he realized something was wrong. (He recovered from the incident.)
“We loved working with our siblings, cousins and uncles most of the time but sometimes when we knew an uncle was coming to get us we’d hide in the corn patch from them,” wrote Beth.
Jace Lunt expressed his feelings about the closing of the dairy farm through text.
“We will forever be grateful for the heritage and opportunities passed down from proceeding generations of ancestors and thousands of Holstein cows as we move forward continuing to work with our love of the land and cattle,” He wrote. “We shed a few tears as we make this change, but look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”