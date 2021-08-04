Both the Graham County Superior Court and fairgrounds will be significantly updated over the next year.
Dustin Welker, county manager, said the courthouse, which was built in 1916, will have all four of its bathrooms upgraded and the main room will have additional lights installed.
It's probably been 30 years since the bathrooms have been updated and the hope is to find a contractor who can give them an historic feel, Welker said.
The courthouse's main lobby is dimly lit and it gets worse in the dead of winter, Welker said. Additional lighting will be added to original.
"The ceiling is the original and we want to be as noninvasive as possible," he said.
The county has budgeted $120,000 for the project and another $480,000 for the fairgrounds, Welker said.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors approved the county's budget of $80,480,136 on Monday.
The county wants to launch a beautification project for the 150-acre property.
Over the years, the park was planned "here and there" and there's no cohesiveness, Welker said. He'd like all of the areas of the park to look connected.
"We'd like to get with a landscape designer to take a comprehensive look at the whole park and start designing different segments at a time," Welker said. "We'd like it to look like a designed park in every section. Maybe have a little section of grass around a picnic area and in the bare spots, I want to plant a lot of trees, just have hundreds of trees out there and water-saving type landscaping. Have more of a beautification effort. We'll also identify places where, in the future, we can add playground equipment and more walking trails."
He's also expecting to add new water fountains, message boards, tables and benches.
Right now, only three of the property's 21 drinking fountains are working and none of them have the ability to fill up the water bottles used by so many today, including the AYSO and Little League organizations, he said.
The county will also undertake a huge painting project, he said. All of the buildings will get a new coat, along with ramadas, light poles and restrooms.
Last year the county replaced the lights on Field 2 and they hope to do the same on Field 1 this year.
The antique lights aren't nearly as bright as they used to be, they're inefficient energy-wise and there are a lot of shorts in the system because the wiring isn't in conduit; it was simply buried into the dirt 40 years ago, Welker said.
In addition, 20 industrial-style fans will also be purchased and set up in the grandstands and fairground buildings.
The playground's flooring will also be replaced, Welker said.
In other news, Welker announced the county has received another grant to create more fire breaks in the Gila River.
Firebreaks are areas of land that have been cleared, depriving wildland fires the fuel they need to get out of control. Once in place, fire departments can consult a river map to see if firefighters need to be deployed or if the fire will run out of fuel. Last year, the county received a $200,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to create seven firebreaks.
Another $140,000 from the agency will pay for the creation of eight additional firebreaks, Welker said. The county is applying for additional grand funding to build the remaining four they've planned for, he said.
The seven firebreaks proved highly effective against two wildland fires this year, Welker said.
Because the county doesn't want to disturb the nesting of endangered birds, Welker said the firebreaks will be created sometime after mid-October.