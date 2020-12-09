Community members are invited to make the holiday season a little brighter by competing in three Christmas light contests.
Vaughn Grant, a Safford Country Financial representative, and his daughter, Jenna Ferrin, usually sponsor the annual Christmas Light Parade in Safford. However, since it’s been cancelled, Grant said he and his daughter wanted to come up with something different to bring some holiday cheer to the entire community.
“If we can’t light up Main Street, let’s see if we can light up the Gila Valley,” Grant said.
Using the funding that would have gone to the parade, Grant and his daughter are purchasing prizes for the competition winners. They’ve set aside 15 $100 Visa cards, Grant said.
Locals have until Dec. 15 to register their homes for the competition. The homes will be judged on a variety of levels, Grant said. One home may win a prize for having the most lights, or blow-up decor.
“If nothing else, this is an excuse for people to dust off those lights and put them up this year,” Grant said.
The Town of Pima is also holding a holiday light competition instead of its traditional Christmas event at Heritage Park.
The theme of the competition is, “A Small Town Christmas,”Sean Lewis, Pima town manager, said.
The Graham County Chamber of Commerce will judge the participants and there will be three levels of winners. Each participant resident has to be within the city limits of the town, Lewis said.
The first prize will be a paid month’s utility bill, the second prize will be half off and the third prize will be a ham or turkey.
He hopes the new competition will become a regular event, Lewis said.
Graham County Electric Cooperative is also holding a light competition for its members. Prizes of $100, $50, and $25 will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners.